Ben Wiles captained Rotherham to their first win at Bramall Lane since 27 September 1980

Rotherham midfielder Ben Wiles has called their victory over Sheffield United "one of the proudest moments of his career".

The 23-year-old, who is the grandson of former Blades defender Eddie Colquhoun, scored the only goal as the Millers claimed their first win at Bramall Lane in 42 years.

"It meant a lot to score," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It was just what we needed, especially against a team like this."

He added: "I just want to make my family proud, so to do it at such a massive stadium like this on such a special occasion with all of them here... it's up there as one of my proudest achievements."

Matt Taylor's men had fallen to narrow defeats by promotion candidates Burnley and Norwich in their previous two games.

The Millers have been relegated in each of their previous three seasons in the second tier but Wiles believes the victory over their South Yorkshire rivals, who would have gone top with a win, shows they have what it takes to compete in the Championship.

"Our work ethic and spirit is class at this football club, I can't fault anyone. The attitude towards defending our goal is superb," he said.

"The new gaffer came in and has got us playing really good football but the results haven't shown that. To get that win is good motivation to keep kicking on.

"We want people to know every game we play that we are good enough for this league. I think people are starting to realise that now."