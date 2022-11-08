Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The 'big six' Premier League sides opposed the motion

Premier League clubs have voted to start negotiating a new financial package with the Football Association and English Football League.

Despite opposition from the top flight's 'big six', the Premier League got the two-thirds majority it needed at Tuesday's shareholders meeting in London for the mandate to begin talks.

They will cover issues such as financial distribution through the pyramid and parachute payments.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are opposed to European income being included in determining what each club should pay.

The 'New Deal' will follow Uefa's lead in introducing a cap on spending on wages and transfers.

However, it is expected the sums allowed will be above the 70% limit set by European football's governing body, but below the 100% routinely exceeded by clubs in the Championship, where the pressure to get promotion to the top flight is intense.

In addition, it is expected payments to clubs will be contingent on the money being spent on infrastructure rather than wages.

It remains to be seen whether the EFL will agree with the plan.

Equally, the Premier League may tie talks with the FA in with negotiations over changes to the post-Brexit transfer agreements, particularly around young players.