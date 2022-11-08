Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, SV Werder Bremen 1.
Sadio Mane will have a scan on a knee injury suffered in Bayern Munich's 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen that moved them four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Mane went down on 15 minutes and had to be replaced by Leroy Sane.
It comes just 13 days before Mane's Senegal play their first game at the 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands.
"He'll have to have an X-ray to see what's happened," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.
"He took a blow to his tibial plateau [the head of the shin]. It's a painful spot."
Bayern, meanwhile, cruised to victory with Serge Gnabry scoring a hat-trick.
Former Liverpool player Mane went straight down the tunnel for further treatment after being substituted.
He is a key player for African champions Senegal, who face the Dutch in their opening Group A game on November 21 before taking on hosts Qatar, then Ecuador.
Mane's penalty in the shootout win over Egypt helped Senegal win their first Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year.
Despite concern over the two-time African Footballer of the Year, Bayern's assistant coach Dino Toppmoller later played down the possible extent of the injury.
He said: "[It's] nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy."
Jamal Musiala fired Bayern ahead on five minutes, however they were pegged back shortly after as Bremen put together a slick passing move before freeing Anthony Jung on the left to slot past Manuel Neuer.
Bayern turned on the afterburners to score three in eight minutes, Leon Goretzka chipping home alongside two from Gnabry to put Bayern 4-1 ahead inside half an hour.
It could have been worse for the visitors, had goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka not saved Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting's penalty.
Bayern eased off until the latter stages, with Gnabry scoring his third on 82 minutes and French teenager Mathys Tel adding gloss to the score line.
Second-placed Freiburg can move back to within a point of Bayern when they travel to face RB Leipzig on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 40Mazraoui
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 21HernándezSubstituted forSabitzerat 57'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGravenberchat 71'minutes
- 7Gnabry
- 42MusialaSubstituted forTelat 71'minutes
- 17ManéSubstituted forSanéat 20'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forComanat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Sané
- 11Coman
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 26Ulreich
- 37Marusic
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
Werder Bremen
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Pavlenka
- 5Pieper
- 13VeljkovicSubstituted forStarkat 45'minutes
- 32Friedl
- 36GroßSubstituted forRappat 88'minutes
- 8Weiser
- 10BittencourtSubstituted forSchmidat 62'minutes
- 28GruevSubstituted forStageat 59'minutes
- 3Jung
- 9BurkeSubstituted forDinkçiat 59'minutes
- 7Ducksch
Substitutes
- 4Stark
- 6Stage
- 20Schmid
- 21Dinkçi
- 22Schmidt
- 23Rapp
- 26Buchanan
- 30Zetterer
- 39Chiarodia
- Referee:
- Robert Hartmann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, SV Werder Bremen 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Nicolai Rapp replaces Christian Groß.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Marcel Sabitzer is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 6, SV Werder Bremen 1. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Ducksch.
Post update
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Noussair Mazraoui.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, SV Werder Bremen 1. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jens Stage.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marvin Ducksch.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marco Friedl.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).