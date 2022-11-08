Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich6Werder BremenWerder Bremen1

Sadio Mane: Senegal forward injured 13 days before World Cup as Bayern Munich thrash Werder Bremen 6-1

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sadio Mane exits the pitch
Mane came off after 20 minutes against Werder Bremen

Sadio Mane will have a scan on a knee injury suffered in Bayern Munich's 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen that moved them four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Mane went down on 15 minutes and had to be replaced by Leroy Sane.

It comes just 13 days before Mane's Senegal play their first game at the 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands.

"He'll have to have an X-ray to see what's happened," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"He took a blow to his tibial plateau [the head of the shin]. It's a painful spot."

Bayern, meanwhile, cruised to victory with Serge Gnabry scoring a hat-trick.

Former Liverpool player Mane went straight down the tunnel for further treatment after being substituted.

He is a key player for African champions Senegal, who face the Dutch in their opening Group A game on November 21 before taking on hosts Qatar, then Ecuador.

Mane's penalty in the shootout win over Egypt helped Senegal win their first Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year.

Despite concern over the two-time African Footballer of the Year, Bayern's assistant coach Dino Toppmoller later played down the possible extent of the injury.

He said: "[It's] nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy."

Jamal Musiala fired Bayern ahead on five minutes, however they were pegged back shortly after as Bremen put together a slick passing move before freeing Anthony Jung on the left to slot past Manuel Neuer.

Bayern turned on the afterburners to score three in eight minutes, Leon Goretzka chipping home alongside two from Gnabry to put Bayern 4-1 ahead inside half an hour.

It could have been worse for the visitors, had goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka not saved Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting's penalty.

Bayern eased off until the latter stages, with Gnabry scoring his third on 82 minutes and French teenager Mathys Tel adding gloss to the score line.

Second-placed Freiburg can move back to within a point of Bayern when they travel to face RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forSabitzerat 57'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGravenberchat 71'minutes
  • 7Gnabry
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forTelat 71'minutes
  • 17ManéSubstituted forSanéat 20'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forComanat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Sané
  • 11Coman
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 26Ulreich
  • 37Marusic
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel

Werder Bremen

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 5Pieper
  • 13VeljkovicSubstituted forStarkat 45'minutes
  • 32Friedl
  • 36GroßSubstituted forRappat 88'minutes
  • 8Weiser
  • 10BittencourtSubstituted forSchmidat 62'minutes
  • 28GruevSubstituted forStageat 59'minutes
  • 3Jung
  • 9BurkeSubstituted forDinkçiat 59'minutes
  • 7Ducksch

Substitutes

  • 4Stark
  • 6Stage
  • 20Schmid
  • 21Dinkçi
  • 22Schmidt
  • 23Rapp
  • 26Buchanan
  • 30Zetterer
  • 39Chiarodia
Referee:
Robert Hartmann
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, SV Werder Bremen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, SV Werder Bremen 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Nicolai Rapp replaces Christian Groß.

  5. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Marcel Sabitzer is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).

  7. Post update

    Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 6, SV Werder Bremen 1. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Ducksch.

  10. Post update

    Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Noussair Mazraoui.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, SV Werder Bremen 1. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Marcel Sabitzer.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jens Stage.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marvin Ducksch.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Stark.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marco Friedl.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th November 2022

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich1494147133431
2Freiburg138322013727
3Union Berlin138232114726
4B Dortmund148152317625
5Frankfurt137242721623
6RB Leipzig136432519622
7Werder Bremen146352425-121
8Wolfsburg145542219320
9B Mgladbach145452422219
10Hoffenheim135351916318
11Mainz135351822-418
12Köln134542025-517
13Stuttgart143561825-714
14Augsburg134271623-714
15B Leverkusen133372125-412
16Hertha Berlin142571722-511
17VfL Bochum1431101336-2310
18Schalke131391230-186
View full German Bundesliga table

