European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

A sign hung outside Liverpool's Anfield stadium reads 'Super Greed' as part of protests against a proposed European Super League
There were protests from football fans and players in England about the idea of the European Super League

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan".

BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.

The A22 group says it is an independent body, but both Uefa and the influential European Clubs' Association (ECA) believe it is acting on behalf of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Those three clubs opted against abandoning the European Super League project last year.

Uefa's simmering discontent spilled over when they took exception to the wording of a statement released by A22, in which they outlined their meeting with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and "a large group of other executives".

The three A22 representatives were surprised to find Uefa had invited 22 additional guests, including senior figures from the ECA, the European leagues and fans' groups.

They also said the broad dismissal of their position was expected, and that some clubs had already started speaking to them about their plans.

This drew a stinging response from European football's governing body Uefa, which, less than three hours after releasing its first statement, sent out a much stronger one.

Uefa said: "A22 Sports Management has published an account of their visit to Uefa Headquarters in Nyon today. Uefa is currently checking the recording to see if they are talking about the same meeting.

"The 'other executives' they refer to were not faceless bureaucrats but senior stakeholders from across European football, players, clubs, leagues and fans; people who live and breathe the game every day. To fail to recognise that is disrespectful.

"If there is a 'takeaway' from today, it should be that the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan.

"A22 wanted dialogue so we gave them 2.5 hours of time from all of the game's stakeholders and each one rejected their approach. They claim not to represent the three remaining clubs. They refuse to define what their alleged new approach is. They claim to want dialogue. But when presented with the chance, they have nothing to say."

Uefa and the ECA said they remain opposed to the concept of a breakaway league.

A22 dismissed these comments.

"We are heartened by the fact that we have already been contacted by and are in conversations with numerous clubs who wish to take part in this dialogue to develop a sustainable foundation for European club football," said A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart.

A22 believes Uefa has no automatic right to run European football.

BBC Sport has been told that the A22 representatives declined to outline what their vision for the future of the game looked like.

A ruling on how football should be governed is due from the European Courts of Justice next year. Direction is due from the ECJ's advocate general on 15 December, which may give a guide as to the potential outcome.

It has been suggested the renewed noise around the ESL idea is an effort to exert influence on the judges who will make the ruling.

Senior figures from Real, Barca and Juve have all recently spoken out against the current financial state of the European game.

Juventus posted a record £221.36m loss in September. Barcelona had to pull numerous 'economic levers' to avoid more massive losses after posting a £418.69m loss last year. Neither side made it through to the Champions League knockout stage this season and instead will play in the Europa League knockout round play-offs in February.

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by You, today at 19:59

    It's quite easy how to 'save' football.

    Stop paying players a million a week!

    No they do NOT deserve it!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Alison D, today at 20:02

      Alison D replied:
      How many players earn a million a week?

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 19:59

    Barca, Madrid, and Juvi are bankrupt after many years of trying to buy success. Who cares about them?

    • Reply posted by Shaun, today at 20:04

      Shaun replied:
      Will the clubs debts ever be called in though ?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 20:17

    Rumour has it A22 have been talking to Hartlepool, Yeovil and Mansfield. And they knocked them back.

  • Comment posted by Tel, today at 20:05

    Barca and Juva have only themselves to blame for massive losses.
    About time football put its house in order and put a limit on players salaries and stupid transfer fees.
    It is ruining the game.
    Stop the CR's and Messi's earning half a million £'s a week....its madness.
    And stop SKY who now control most of tv coverage of domestic leagues in Europe paying billions for rights.
    Put a limit on rights.

  • Comment posted by Sirop de Fabricant, today at 19:57

    Absolutely disgusting from Real, Barca and Juve. They should be banned immediately from all professional football worldwide.

    • Reply posted by ArthurTwoSheds, today at 20:04

      ArthurTwoSheds replied:
      Rightly or wrongly, these three clubs stood their ground. If they succeed don't fool yourself, the rest of the big guns are waiting in the wings to join them.

  • Comment posted by Whizzo, today at 20:08

    I'll get a right hump if Millwall decide to go in with them

    • Reply posted by Scooter, today at 20:11

      Scooter replied:
      I think your fears are unfounded.

  • Comment posted by Dante, today at 20:11

    Sure, you can have your Super League, but you will be banned from the domestic league, all domestic cups and all European tournaments. And if you ever wish to rejoin your domestic league, you'll rejoin it somewhere way down the pyramid.

  • Comment posted by onion bag, today at 20:11

    These clubs need to manage their finances accordingly . Yes , they made a loss but so did most clubs through COVID . It's almost like they think they have a devine right to be at the top of the tree every year .

    • Reply posted by steven, today at 20:23

      steven replied:
      i dont think that's the issue here. PSG, newcastle arabia, oil citeh etc are the problem causing this, because they have such huge financial backing. Real Madrid etc cant be sold off to some country to be a plaything and spend limitless sums. Bundesliga rules should apply across the board.

  • Comment posted by Scorpion, today at 20:08

    UEFA should ban all three clubs from their competitions until they revoke their proposed breakaway.

  • Comment posted by GorbleGorble, today at 19:58

    Just let them form a three team league and leave them to it. Let's see who'll sign for them. They'll be history in no time.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 20:19

    Just like LIV golf, it's not going away

    • Reply posted by Geoff, today at 20:27

      Geoff replied:
      Of course it is, those trying to prevent it or deny it are just buring their heads in the sand.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense, today at 20:14

    Clubs only are in mess because they pay silly wages. If the clubs said no then the player would be out of work. And would soon change there minds.

    Yes a salary cap is need globally. The downside is the EU which would say clubs were restricting trade. Remember BOSMAN.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 20:10

    Time to kick those 3 clubs out of the Champions League. It would not diminish the tournament in the eyes of those that love the game, and they would all three later come back cap in hand to be let back in. Put them to the sword, Uefa needs to grow some sphericals.

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 20:16

      Display name replied:
      Kick Barca out the CL? Doesn't seem much point.

  • Comment posted by Scooter, today at 20:10

    Those clubs are super-bankrupt. They'd sell their grannies for cash.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 20:14

    A22 on behalf of Juve Barca and RM. It's not fair, other clubs have been run better than us, we have spent all our money so now we want some of theirs, lets start a super league and invite the richest clubs.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense, today at 20:03

    Juventus, Madrid and Barcelona posted record losses and yet still splashed the cash on wages. No wonder they want this

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:57

    They just keep tinkering away at our beautiful game..
    Eventually the money men will win.
    Enjoy it while we can.

    • Reply posted by Age of Unenlightenment, today at 20:02

      Age of Unenlightenment replied:
      The money men have already won.
      At least until there's a cap on the amount Clubs can spend on wages/transfers combined.

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 19:56

    money, money, money!

    If UEFA gave a sh*t they would instead wage caps & transfer budgets, & restrict the amount of loaned players.

    Instead UEFA want to make CL as much a Super League as they can, so they have control & the CASH!

    All about greed!

    • Reply posted by Common Sense, today at 20:01

      Common Sense replied:
      EU rules say they can't restrict trade. So wage caps are on non starter. Agree though

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 20:05

    Its already run by money. The Champions League was created because the rich clubs held Uefa to ransom. At some point owners will do the same and sadly UK 'fans' will mean nothing in a global context.

    Golf is your present day example

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 20:07

      RR replied:
      The champions league is still a great competition though, the super league doesn't come close

  • Comment posted by fezza27, today at 19:57

    Surely this is dead and buried now?

    • Reply posted by goonerjake, today at 20:03

      goonerjake replied:
      One would hope so.
      However money talks, especially when someone / a group of someone’s can take advantage / see a opportunity.

      Back 🤚 er

