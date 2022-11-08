Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers suffered a surprise defeat at McDiarmid Park at the weekend

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has not spoken to the Rangers board about his future and insists he can steer the club through the current turbulence.

Sunday's defeat at St Johnstone leaves Rangers seven points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Captain James Tavernier stated dropping five points from their last nine "is definitely not a crisis".

And manager Van Bronckhorst said: "I know I can turn it around or I wouldn't be sitting here."

Rangers lost all six group matches in the Champions League and established the worst record in the tournament with a minus 20 goal difference, adding to the gloom at Ibrox.

However, Van Bronckhorst and Tavernier believe an injury-hit squad can regroup and make up lost ground in the league.

"Winning is the most important thing," added the manager. "With wins comes confidence and this allows you to play better. Then with players returning from injury, we can continue to improve.

"I speak to Ross (Wilson, sporting director) every day. They haven't discussed my position at all.

"Of course we know how the situation is, we need to add wins, but I didn't get any timeline or like 'you have to do this or else'. No, I didn't have any discussions like that with the board.

"I don't live in a basement, I know how it works. I've been in football a long time. It's obvious for everyone to see, for myself as well. You don't want to disappoint anything you love. I love Rangers, I love everything that this club embodies.

"My job is to win games. No manager is safe if he is not winning games, why should it be different for me?

"I believe I can turn it around, all my focus is on winning tomorrow (at home to Hearts) - that is the most important thing."

'It's nothing to be worried about'

With two matches remaining before a winter break, Tavernier said it would be "criminal" to write off title aspirations.

"It's just the finer details, being clinical in front of goal," explained the full-back. "It's definitely not a crisis. I've full belief in the team. We have to apply that on the pitch, it's one thing saying it.

"If you look at the stage of the season, there are plenty of games left. It would be criminal of us as a team to think it's all over, it's nothing to be worried about.

"Football can change very quickly, results can change quickly, performances can change quickly."

Meanwhile, forward Fashion Sakala has been added to the long injury list at Ibrox and will miss the game with Hearts and Saturday's visit to St Mirren with a minor muscle issue.