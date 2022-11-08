Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Dundee United v Kilmarnock (Wed, 19:45)

Dundee United have an unchanged squad. Charlie Mulgrew is still missing for the Premiership bottom club because of a thigh injury. The defender is close to fitness but he is also unlikely to feature in Saturday's trip to Aberdeen.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes will assesses his squad ahead of the trip to Tannadice. Calum Waters (hamstring), Ben Chrisene (ankle) and Scott Robinson (foot) have all been missing recently.

Striker Kyle Lafferty serves the fourth game of a 10-match ban for using sectarian language.

Did you know? Dundee United have lost just one of their past 13 top-flight home games against Kilmarnock, who are unbeaten in their past three league matches against United.

Motherwell v Celtic

Motherwell will be without right-back Paul McGinn, left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll and attacker Joe Efford.

Celtic are without captain Callum McGregor and fellow midfielder James McCarthy, with the latter having sustained a hamstring injury in training.

Did you know? Motherwell have won just one of their past 31 league meetings with Celtic, who have won each of their past 13 league matches against the Steelmen.

Rangers v Hearts

Attacker Alex Lowry is fit but will not be included in Rangers' squad while Fashion Sakala will miss the next two games after coming off in Sunday's loss to St Johnstone.

Connor Goldson, Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz remain out.

Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant begins a two-match ban after an unsuccessful appeal against his red card in Sunday's win over Motherwell.

Also out for the visitors are Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime, Peter Haring, Liam Boyce and Stephen Humphrys.

Did you know? Rangers have lost just one of their past 27 top-flight home games against Hearts, who have only won one of their past 17 Scottish Premiership games against the Ibrox side.

St Mirren v St Johnstone

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus has a dead leg but should be fit. Scott Tanser is set to return after suffering the effects of a recent car crash, but fellow defender Richard Tait remains out with a groin problem.

St Johnstone hope to have goalkeeper Remi Matthews and captain Liam Gordon back after they missed the 2-1 win over Rangers.

Matthews aims to shake off a hip knock while Gordon has recovered from illness. Callum Booth is pushing for a comeback following an Achilles injury but Chris Kane (knee), Murray Davidson (ankle) and Cammy MacPherson (thigh) are unlikely to return before the World Cup.

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in their past six home games against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership but the Perth Saints are seeking back-to-back league wins over the Buddies.

