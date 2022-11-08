Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne are the new Irish Premiership leaders after Glentoran suffered a shock 2-1 defeat away to Glenavon.

Glentoran's first defeat of the season, coupled by Larne's 4-0 win over Dungannon Swifts, means Tiernan Lynch's side move one point clear at the top.

Crusaders held off Coleraine to win 2-1 at the Showgrounds and Linfield and Cliftonville played out a 0-0 draw.

Carrick Rangers beat winless Portadown 2-0.

Larne moved back above Glentoran to the top of the table after a dominant 4-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Inver Park.

The home side's bright start paid dividends as early as the fifth minute as Tomas Cosgrove's cross was headed down by Leroy Millar into the path of Lee Bonis and he forced a shot beyond Declan Dunne for his seventh goal in five games.

The home side almost doubled their lead shortly afterwards when Swifts defender Mayowa Animasahun, in attempting to prevent Millar from getting a shot at goal, advertently poked an effort against the base of his own post.

Paul O'Neill had an effort chalked off for offside before the home side doubled their advantage on 25 minutes when Bonis played in Mark Randall on the right hand side of the penalty area and the midfielder fired a low angled drive past Dunne.

The home side picked off where they left off in the first half with Leroy Millar and Paul O'Neill both hitting the same post in the space of a few seconds straight after the restart before two late goals.

First, Randall dispossessed James Knowles inside the Dungannon penalty area and the ball fell kindly for Leroy Millar to lash a shot past Dunne.

A minute later, Larne skipper Cosgrove arrived unmarked to power home a header from a Ben Doherty corner.

