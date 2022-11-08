Last updated on .From the section Premier League

This season's Premier League will be interrupted by the World Cup in November and December

The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024.

The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024.

Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

"The season schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons," said the Premier League.

The 2022-23 top-flight season will be interrupted by the 2022 World Cup taking place between 20 November and 18 December.

The last Premier League matches before the tournament will be on 13 November, and resume on 26 December.

Players are scheduled to have 76 days between the end of the 2022-23 season and the start of the following campaign.