Manchester City Under-21s were knocked out of the EFL Trophy as Grimsby won their group-stage decider on penalties.
Both sides knew a win would take them through but Grimsby led via ex-City academy product Keyendrah Simmonds.
However, City levelled through Will Dickson's close-range finish to force a winner-takes-all shootout.
Mariners keeper Max Crocombe proved the hero, saving two City spot-kicks as the hosts triumphed 4-2 on penalties.
The shootout win earned the League Two side two points and means they finish top of Northern Group F, a point ahead of runners-up Mansfield.
City's elimination means only five Premier League academy teams, out of 16 taking part, have reached the knockout stages of this year's competition.
Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea qualified as group winners while Arsenal and Wolves progressed as runners-up.
The match was the final game of the group stage with the draw for the second round set to take place on Friday (11 November).
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Crocombe
- 32CropperBooked at 43mins
- 26Smith
- 31MaherBooked at 90mins
- 22Amos
- 11KhanBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCliftonat 60'minutes
- 4GreenBooked at 74minsSubstituted forPearsonat 90+1'minutes
- 30KhouriSubstituted forHolohanat 90+1'minutes
- 3Driscoll-GlennonSubstituted forKiernanat 60'minutes
- 19Richardson
- 21Simmonds
Substitutes
- 2Efete
- 5Pearson
- 6Waterfall
- 8Holohan
- 15Clifton
- 27Kiernan
- 35Pardington
Manchester City U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 63van Sas
- 53Carrington
- 94Burns
- 70Katongo
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
- 50Breckin
- 62CharlesBooked at 64mins
- 52Bobb
- 58MebudeSubstituted forNdalaat 82'minutes
- 65DicksonSubstituted forRobertsonat 53'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 91Borges
Substitutes
- 61Adam
- 68Alleyne
- 73Ndala
- 74Galvez
- 83Murray-Jones
- 93Robertson
- 99Agyemang
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
- Attendance:
- 1,281
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
