Ange Postecoglou (left) believes the World Cup break is coming at a good time for his players

Ange Postecoglou has urged Celtic to finish the first part of the season "nice and strong" as the break from domestic football beckons.

The Scottish Premiership leaders' visit to Motherwell on Wednesday and Saturday's home match with Ross County are their last before the World Cup.

Postecoglou's side are seven points clear of Rangers.

"We kind of knew this period would be critical. We need to finish it off," said the Australian.

"We need to get through the next two games nice and strong. We've had a really solid block of games. Champions League results aside our performances have been really strong through that and our league form's been excellent.

"My gut tells me it's probably a good time for the break because we've had just so much football in a short space of time.

"As much as the players have got through this period, there's always a tipping point - not just physically but mentally."

Celtic have been linked with a January move for Japan defender Yuki Kobayashi and Postecoglou says the club will be "alert right up until the window opens".

"A couple of weeks ago, we sort of did our planning," added Postecoglou. "The bulk of the work's been done.

"What this time gives me is a little bit of opportunity just to plan for the rest of this year and probably the next summer window."