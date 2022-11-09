Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst rejects criticism from Ibrox great Brian Laudrup, with the Dutchman saying he has the support of the club's board. (Express) external-link

Van Bronckhorst insists the difficulties facing society just now put his frustrations at Rangers' form into perspective. (Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson backs Van Bronckhorst to handle the pressure he is under. (Record) external-link

Reports in Turkey suggest Besiktas, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor are keen on Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz.(Express) external-link

An apparently leaked document detailing the United States' World Cup squad lists Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman in the final selection but Ibrox defender/midfielder James Sands does not feature. (Mail) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is ranked as an outsider for the Southampton managerial vacancy. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic's Scotland internationals will not be available for this month's friendly with Turkey as they will be playing in the Sydney Super Cup for their club. (Sun) external-link

Australia World Cup pick Cammy Devlin hopes to atone for his red card in Hearts' loss to Rangers earlier this season when the two sides meet again in Glasgow on Wednesday. (Record) external-link

Jason Cummings believes his inclusion in Australia's World Cup squad justifies his decision to leave Scotland to play in the land of his mother's birth. (Express) external-link

Central Coast Mariners' Cummings teared up after being included in Graham Arnold's squad but missed the initial phone call to tell him he had made the cut as he was asleep. (Record) external-link

Former Dundee, Hibernian, Rangers and Scotland forward Cummings says he has fallen in love with football again. (Sun) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says the club's penultimate game before the World Cup break against St Mirren on Wednesday is no time for a "wee semi-breather". (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was alarmed by the Dons' first-half display in the 2-1 loss to Livingston but believes their second-half performance was as good as they have played in weeks. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Kilmarnock's Rory McKenzie has completed a law degree as part of the plans for his post-football career. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ross County boss Malky Mackay praised his side's bravery on the ball in Tuesday's 2-0 win away to Hibernian. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link