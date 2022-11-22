Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Germany must learn from past mistakes and start the 2022 World Cup strongly, says midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

They go to Qatar seeking a first major tournament triumph since 2014 and having lost their opening match at both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

Germany's first Group E game is against Japan on 23 November in Al Rayyan.

"If you lose the first game in a big tournament there is a lot of pressure," Kimmich said in an interview with Guillem Balague on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Bayern Munich's Kimmich, 27, is appearing at his second World Cup after being part of the Germany side that finished bottom of their group in Russia four years ago following defeat by Mexico in the opening match in Moscow.

"Of course we want to do it better now," added Kimmich.

"We learned a lot, that it is not just important to have big, great players, who had a lot of success in the past and won a lot of trophies.

"It's about having a good team, a good character and a good team spirit. You have to be the best team. You don't need the best players to have the best team."

Four-time world champions Germany are 11th in Fifa's world rankings.

After facing Japan, Hansi Flick's side meet Spain on 27 November (19:00 GMT) in Al Khor before their final group game against Costa Rica on 1 December (19:00), also in Al Khor.

"Of course I'm looking forward to the Spain game," said Kimmich. "It's a game on the highest level and you always want to compete on the highest level. I think we have to focus on the first game against Japan."

Germany's last World Cup triumph was in 2014 when they defeated Argentina in the final after hammering hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-final.

Germany lift the World Cup trophy

Kimmich on Germany's players to watch in Qatar

Manuel Neuer (Age: 36; 2014 World Cup-winning keeper, who plays for Bayern Munich)

The best goalkeeper in the world for more than 10 years now, maybe 15 years. An unbelievable goalkeeper, also an unbelievable player and a really important player for us.

Thomas Muller (Age: 33; 2014 World Cup-winning forward, who plays for Bayern Munich)

You always smile when you speak about Thomas Muller. He's a really funny guy. Maybe you know him from the press or from the media. I can say exactly how Thomas Muller is in real life. He's always funny. A really nice person, but also a great player at a really high level over the past 10 years. Except maybe Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, maybe nobody plays at this level in the past 10 years. He's always fit and never injured. He's always at an unbelievable level.

MOTDx: Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala explains why he chose Germany over England

Jamal Musiala (Age: 19; midfielder for Bayern Munich)

A lot of talent, but it's not just the talent and that he's a big player. He's also a good person who always wants to learn more, wants to improve. This is really special. He's also really important for the team. He's just 19 years old, but football's not just about the age. It's also about the performance and his performance is always on a really high level.

Kai Havertz (Age: 23; forward who plays for Chelsea)

Maybe he plays as a number nine for us, also for Chelsea he also sometimes plays as a number nine. I know him as a number 10 from Bayer Leverkusen. With the ball he's able to do everything. His goal against England [in the Nations League] was great. A bit similar to Jamal, he has a lot of talent and a lot of quality. I think he'll perform really well at the World Cup.

