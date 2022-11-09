Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales qualified for Qatar 2022 with a 1-0 play-off victory against Ukraine in June

Manager Robert Page has chosen his squad and the countdown is on to Wales' first World Cup finals fixture in 64 years.

But which 11 players should start the opening match against USA at the Al-Rayyan Stadium on Monday, 21 November?

This is your chance to choose your preferred Wales line-up for this historic occasion at Qatar 2022.

Who would you pick from the 26-man squad in your starting XI, as Wales look to get off to a flyer in Group B?

Page has included Joe Allen, even though the midfielder has not played for Swansea City since September. Do you gamble on the experienced 32-year-old's match fitness and include him in the opening line-up?

Even skipper Gareth Bale has admitted he is not 100%, so do you pick a cautious starting XI or throw in the big guns from the off?

Once you have submitted which players you think should open Wales' World Cup campaign, remember to share it on social media using #bbcfootball.

We will bring you the starting line-up chosen by BBC Sport website users on Sunday, 20 November as we build up to only Wales' second appearance at a World Cup finals.