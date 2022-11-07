Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Kuol will join Newcastle United from Central Coast Mariners in January

Australia have selected teenage forward Garang Kuol, who will join Newcastle United in January, in their 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The Premier League side agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old from Central Coast Mariners in September.

Kuol is yet to start a game for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League and has just one cap for Australia, against New Zealand in September.

"The kid just needs to be himself," said Australia coach Graham Arnold.

"Garang has shown how he can change a game. He has zero fear and he wants to entertain."

West Bromwich Albion's former Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic, central defender Trent Sainsbury, who plays for Qatari club Al-Wakrah, and Nagoya Grampus keeper Mitch Langerak are notable omissions from Arnold's squad.

"He [Sainsbury] hasn't played for a number of weeks," said Arnold.

"Overall, I've gone for players like Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, who have done exceptionally well and continue to do well. Tough decisions to make."

There are seven Scottish Premiership-based players in the squad in addition to Edinburgh-born Jason Cummings, who was twice capped by Scotland.

Dundee United full-back Aziz Behich, Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy, Hearts trio Nathaniel Atkinson, Cameron Devlin and Kye Rowles, Hibernian winger Martin Boyle and St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus could feature in Qatar.

Australia start their World Cup campaign in Group D against France on 22 November before facing Tunisia four days later and Denmark on 30 November.

"It's been a unique and difficult qualification campaign and we now arrive in Qatar with an exciting squad which will do everything to make Australia proud on the world stage," added Arnold.

"We have called upon 68 players during the qualifying campaign and every one of them has played a part in getting us here."

Australia squad

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Thomas Deng (Aibirex Niigata), Joel King (Odense Boldklub), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United)

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)

Forwards: Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), James Maclaren (Melbourne City), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners)