Your World Cup photos - privacy notice

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal data. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such personal data. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal data about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Why are we doing this and how can you participate?

Audiences are at the heart of everything we do. As part of BBC Sport's World Cup coverage, we are asking football fans to send us a photo of themselves watching a World Cup game. The best pictures will be used on the BBC Sport website and app during our live World Cup coverage alongside your name and location.

The BBC will collect your picture via an online platform used by the BBC.

What personal data will BBC collect and how will we use it?

The BBC will collect and process the personal data for the purposes of selecting photos to post on the BBC Sport website and app. We may also contact you in relation to your picture.

Personal data:

You must be 18 years or older to submit a photo. Please be mindful not to include others in the photo unless you have their permission to do so.

The BBC will collect and process the following personal data about you:

Your first name

Your location (country or region)

Your email address

Your photo

As part of your photo submission, special category data may be inferred such as your:

Racial or ethnic origin

Religious or philosophical beliefs

Health

Sexual orientation

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the "data controller" of your personal data. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. For the avoidance of doubt, your personal data will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice. As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

Lawful basis for processing your personal data

The lawful basis on which the BBC processes the personal data is the performance of its public task. The lawful basis on which the BBC processes your special category data is substantial public interest. The BBC's role is to act in the public interest and to serve all audiences with content which informs, educates, and entertains.

This is consistent with the BBC's wider public purposes under its Royal Charter, which states that the BBC must "…show the most creative, highest quality and distinctive output and services: the BBC should provide high-quality output in many different genres and across a range of services and platforms which sets the standard in the United Kingdom and internationally."

Sharing your personal data

The BBC works with our approved third-party providers who help us to provide some of our services. These partners only use your personal data on behalf of the BBC and not independently of the BBC. We use a third-party data storage platform to collect your photos.

We may share personal data with a third party where required or permitted by law.

Retaining your personal data

Your personal data will be retained for the duration of the World Cup, after which it will be deleted.

If your contribution is used for broadcast, your personal data will be retained and archived in perpetuity by the BBC.

Your personal data will be processed and stored in UK and EEA.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law:

You can request a copy of the personal data BBC stores about you.

If your personal data is inaccurate, you have the right to have the data rectified.

You have the right to ask for the personal data we collect about you to be deleted, however there are limitations and exceptions to this right which may entitle the BBC to refuse your request.

In certain circumstances, you have the right to restrict the processing of your personal data or to object to the processing of your personal data.

You have the right to ask that we transfer the personal data to you or to another organisation, in certain circumstances.

You can contact our, Data Protection Officer if you have questions or you wish to find out more details about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal data, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) https://ico.org.uk/ external-link .

Updating this privacy notice

We will revise the privacy notice if there are significant changes to how we use your personal data.