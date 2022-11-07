Last updated on .From the section Clyde

Jim Duffy was manager of Championship side Ayr until December

Jim Duffy has been appointed Clyde manager for a second time after last week's departure of Danny Lennon.

The 63-year-old takes charge after an 11th consecutive league defeat left the Scottish League 1 side 10 points adrift of Kelty Hearts in second-bottom spot.

Duffy guided Clyde to a promotion play-off spot in League 2 during a three-year spell in charge ending in 2014.

He has since been in charge of Greenock Morton, Dumbarton and Ayr United, exiting the latter in December.

Clyde chairman Gordon Thomson told his club website: "His experience, networks within the game and enthusiasm for the challenge ahead convinced us that he was the right man for the role."

The club currently ground-sharing with Hamilton Academical after leaving Cumbernauld's Broadwood Stadium this season initially announced on 25 October that 53-year-old Lennon had "been placed on paid authorised absence" following their ninth consecutive league defeat.

Assistant manager Allan Moore was placed in interim charge, but six days later it was stated that "following further reflection and discussion, we have agreed with Danny Lennon that his time as Clyde manager will come to an end with immediate effect".

Former Cowdenbeath, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic manager Lennon had taken over as Clyde boss in November 2017 with the club still in League 2 and led them to promotion two years later.