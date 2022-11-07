Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Jorge Grant was sent off for his tackle on Callum Slattery with the score at 0-0

Hearts have appealed against Jorge Grant's red card in Sunday's Scottish Premiership win over Motherwell.

The 28-year-old Englishman was sent off shortly before half-time for a challenge on rival midfielder Callum Slattery during his side's 3-2 victory.

Manager Robbie Neilson believes referee Kevin Clancy should have been told to review the decision by VAR.

Hearts' claim of wrongful dismissal will be considered by a Scottish FA fast-track tribunal hearing on Tuesday.

If overturned, Grant will be free for Wednesday's trip to face Rangers in the Premiership.

"My belief is we've got VAR there for a reason and there was an opportunity to look at it again," he said.

"And, I think, if he sees it, he changes his mind. Having seen it, and even at the time, I didn't think it was a red card.

"Kevin's thoughts at the time were that he was high and out of control and reckless. When you look at it, he's definitely not high, because he is on the ground, his studs are down. There is going to be some kind of velocity when you make a tackle - that's part of football."