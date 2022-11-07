Last updated on .From the section England

Lauren Hemp was injured during Manchester City's 3-0 victory at Reading in the WSL on Sunday

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs and Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp have withdrawn from the England squad because of injury.

Everton defender Gabby George, 25, has been called up to the 24-player squad for the Lionesses' friendlies against Japan and Norway in Murcia, Spain.

City have confirmed Hemp's injury is a "thigh complaint" picked up in Sunday's Women's Super League win over Reading.

England face Japan on 11 November, then Norway four days later.

Le Tissier delighted with England call-up

Hemp, 22, was part of the England side that created history by winning their first major women's tournament in a dramatic Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley this summer.

Nobbs, meanwhile, missed out on a place in manager Sarina Wiegman's Euros squad after a knee problem ended the 29-year-old's chances of playing in the tournament.

Manchester United defender Maya le Tissier has been rewarded with her first call-up to the senior Lionesses' squad by Wiegman after impressing since she moved to United from Brighton on a three-year-deal in the summer.

"I wasn't expecting to go into United and have such a good start, and then to get the call-up is pretty crazy," said the 20-year-old, who scored two goals on her debut in September. "I've not really had much time to sit back and think about it at all from one thing to the next.

"Some managers might not feel brave to put the youth in. Of course, I was so lucky to have Hope [Powell] at Brighton. She really trusted me and played me from a really young age.

"It's really nice of [Sarina Wiegman] to trust the youth, and it's our duty to show her what we're all about."