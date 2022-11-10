Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United should get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo and sign Aleksandar Mitrovic in January

Roberto de Zerbi or Unai Emery - which boss will be more successful with their new club?

No Wolves players get in Arsenal's first-choice XI

Antonio Conte or Jesse Marsch - who is more likely to still be in charge at the end of the season?

Man Utd should get rid of Ronaldo and sign Mitrovic

Fulham: Dan Crawford, Hammy End external-link

During the summer, pundit after pundit panned Aleksandar Mitrovic's Premier League credentials. Since the Serb has warmed up for the World Cup with nine goals in 12 games, the talking heads have changed their tune.

The Hammersmith End regularly sings that "Mitro's on fire" and the Fulham faithful relish our relationship with the team's talisman.

Mitrovic would be a shrewd signing for Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but Fulham won't be tempted to let their leading man leave Craven Cottage.

Our number nine is at home by the Thames and he's far more than just a target man - as the top flight is discovering.

The Whites won't contemplate losing their sharpest striker since Louis Saha to anyone. He's too pivotal to Marco Silva's plans.

Manchester United: Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV external-link

Should Manchester United get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo in January? Yes, unequivocally - from both the club and Ronaldo's perspective.

He tried to force his exit in the summer, but couldn't find a club, stayed and has had a hugely indifferent season. United are a better, more cohesive team without him and manager Erik ten Hag would love to replace him in January.

However, Mitrovic won't be part of that conversation.

What United lack desperately when Ronaldo plays is movement. Mitrovic is proving himself to be capable in the Premier League, but he's far from the profile of striker Ten Hag needs.

The bigger question, of course, is who will pay Ronaldo's wages? That stopped his summer exit - will it happen again in January?

De Zerbi or Emery - who will be more successful with their new club?

Brighton: Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls external-link

What a corker this is!

I think you only have to look at the past two matches and the position of both clubs in the Premier League to answer this question.

While I appreciate the job that Unai Emery is doing at Aston Villa, I don't think it will be enough and they will be struggling.

When the Premier League starts again after the World Cup, I fear they may end up being relegated and Unai will be looking for a new job.

Where do I start on Roberto? He had a shaky start, but boy has he put that aside and come out fighting.

A huge home win over Chelsea, a last-minute victory at Wolves and we are sitting nicely in the top seven.

We had our best finish in the Premier League last season. This one is already far, far better.

Aston Villa: Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast external-link

De Zerbi has done very well at Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk, and has built his reputation around the continent. But he is unproven in the Premier League.

Emery, on the other hand, is the Europa League king, winning three tournaments in a row with Sevilla and then lifting the trophy again with Villarreal. And although his spell in England at Arsenal did not end well, he still had a win ratio of 55%.

De Zerbi has inherited a very good team and has turned things around following a tricky start at Amex Stadium. But what is Brighton's ceiling? And how long before the Italian's head is turned?

Emery is taking over a massively underperforming Aston Villa squad - but with the club's size, the owners' backing and the goodwill of the supporters, his opportunity is huge.

Based on previous experience and having a point to prove, I would go for Emery.

No Wolves players get in Arsenal's first-choice XI

Wolves: Dave Milton, Always Wolves Fan TV external-link

Arsenal are flying high and Wolves are languishing at the bottom, so it's easy to argue none of Wolves' current squad would make it in.

However, if you listen to social media, there are Gunners fans who would like Ruben Neves in their ranks. Neves is a shining light in this Wolves team, our top goalscorer and the only player adding a smile to supporters' faces.

He has scored some crackers for us, and this season has not disappointed. He is fantastic in midfield, can dictate play and has a superb passing range. He could make it into any top team, but he's at Molineux for now and the fans love him.

Wolves have some outstanding players who are performing well below their ability at present. It's a frustration for the fans and a priority for new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Arsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV external-link

This time last season, Arsenal fans had eyes on a few players we wanted the club to sign when we were struggling with our midfield and attack, including Wolves' Neves and Pedro Neto.

However, with the wonderful work Mikel Arteta and his team have done to rejuvenate the Gunners, it's a completely different story now - and I don't think any Wolves players would make Arsenal's starting XI.

Our pace and intensity, and the beautiful way we're playing football, means none of their players would be preferred to any of our great team that's reached such heights so far this season.

To be fair to Wolves, they have had a bit of disruption with the sacking of first Nuno Espirito Santo and then Bruno Lage. Hopefully they can start picking up results with their new manager Lopetegui, after they play us.

Conte or Marsch - who is more likely to still be in charge at the end of the season?

Spurs: Anna Howells, Spurs XY external-link

Both managers heard sounds of discontent from their home crowds at half-time last weekend.

With Tottenham in the last 16 of the Champions League and fourth in the Premier League, Antonio Conte is not facing the sack. At the same time, Jesse Marsch has Leeds in 12th after two consecutive wins.

So, what would constitute success and managerial safety?

Conte is trying to dampen expectations in terms of trophies, but another top-four finish might be seen as progress, especially if he feels he is getting the backing he wants regarding signings.

Leeds' young side are scoring goals, but need consistency - and to stop conceding.

From the outside, Marsch needs time, but it would only take a few bad results to pile the pressure on - as was the case with predecessor Marcelo Bielsa.

Therefore, Conte is the more likely to be in place.

Leeds: Jess Furness, Her Game Too external-link

I hate to say it, but I think Antonio Conte has more of a chance of staying put.

There's no denying our past two results have been just what we needed - and they've definitely boosted morale - but, ultimately, I think Jesse's time at Leeds will be cut short in the near future.

Conte has just celebrated his one-year anniversary in charge at Tottenham. They are in a great position in the Premier League and through to the Champions League last 16. We're just hoping to actually stay in the Premier League.

If we collect another couple of losses on the bounce, then the board might think seriously about lining up a replacement for Marsch by the time 2023 comes around, especially if the Leeds faithful make it clear they want him to go.

You know how vocal we can be!

