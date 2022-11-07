Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Kyle Bartley's goal was his first for West Brom since October 2021

West Brom centre-back Kyle Bartley has defended the right of fans to have a go at underperforming players after a goal to answer his critics in the stands.

Bartley scored the winner at QPR as the Baggies made it two victories in a row under new boss Carlos Corberan.

The 31-year-old came in for some stick during their poor start to the season.

"I've been a football fan all my life. If players aren't performing they've got the right to voice their opinions," Bartley told BBC Radio WM Sport.

"I'm very resilient, I've been through ups and downs in my career and I still believe in my ability.

"In the last two games, with the new manager coming in, he's given me a little bit more confidence and I think I've showed what I'm capable of doing out there."

West Brom remain 22nd - the same position they were in when the club parted company with former boss Steve Bruce last month - but are only one point behind Middlesbrough and Hull, and three adrift of Coventry in 15th.

And Bartley believes working with Corberan during the forthcoming World Cup break will see them emerge as a revitalised side for the remainder of the season.

"He's got a real appetite for football and his tactical knowledge is different class - it's something I've never seen in my career," the former Swansea player said.

"Him and his staff have been absolutely fantastic since they come in, so as a collective we're all looking forward to the break and him putting his ideas across on the training pitch.

"I think you'll see a real outfit when the World Cup finishes and we get back out there."

As well as his goal at Loftus Road, Bartley also made some crucial interventions at the back as Rangers pressed for a late equaliser.

"That's what we get paid for as defenders, those last-minute headers and clearances, that's when you have to stand up and be counted," he added.

"The goal was brilliant but the clean sheet is really what matters."

West Brom are at home to 19th-placed Stoke City on Saturday in their final game before the World Cup break and will climb above Alex Neil's team with another three points.

