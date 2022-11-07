Liverpool owners 'would consider new shareholders'
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool's owners say they "would consider new shareholders" following reports that the club have been "put up for sale".
The Athletic reported that Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which bought Liverpool in 2010, are "inviting offers".
FSG said it "remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch".
Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League.
An FSG statement read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at Premier League clubs.
"Inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.
"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.
"FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."
More to follow.
