Last updated on .From the section Football

The World Cup in Qatar runs from 20 November to 18 December

Conmebol, the South American football confederation, says it is "time to leave controversies behind" and has called for "unity in support" of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

It comes after Fifa wrote to competing nations asking them to "now focus on the football" instead of the competition's controversial build-up.

Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

The World Cup starts on 20 November and runs until 18 December.

The Fifa letter was criticised by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and LGBTQ+ campaigners in England and Wales, while on Sunday, ten European football associations - including those of England and Wales - said "human rights are universal and apply everywhere".

In a statement, Conmebol said: "Conmebol and its ten member associations join the call for world football unity in support of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

"A country eager to show its hospitality and warmth, magnificent sports venues and 32 prepared teams with their greatest potential. They ensure a tournament that will undoubtedly go down in history.

"As few times in history, human society today needs the powerful message of sport in general and football, the most popular of them, in particular.

"This message is powerful because it is universal, it goes far beyond political or ideological disputes, temporary disagreements and occasional confrontations. It is a message full of optimism, tolerance, inclusion, diversity, union.

It added: "The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 is the best opportunity to consolidate the values ​​on which football is founded. Due to its scope, its prestige and tradition, the World Cup multiplies the positive impact of these values.

"This is especially so in the new generations, in girls, boys and young people, who hope and seek that football is not tarnished or distorted with biased or partial visions.

"Let's open the field to those values ​​- effort as a path to self-improvement; the articulation of individual talent and teamwork; respect for the rival; the competition with loyalty - and let them be protagonists during this Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

"The time has come to leave controversies and controversies behind and value and enjoy a true ecumenical party, eagerly awaited by the entire planet. Let the ball start rolling to bring joy and emotions to everyone!"

Fifa's letter, signed by its president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura, urged that football should not be "dragged" into ideological or political "battles" and it should not be "handing out moral lessons".

Peaceful protests have been planned by some players, while England's Harry Kane and nine other captains of European teams will be wearing 'One Love' armbands. to promote diversity and inclusion.

Denmark will wear "toned-down" shirts to protest against Qatar, with kit provider Hummel saying it "does not wish to be visible" in a tournament it claims "has cost thousands of lives", while Australia's squad have released a video urging Qatar to abolish its laws on same-sex relationships.

England's Football Association (FA) has backed calls for compensation to be awarded for "any injury or death related to any construction project" for the World Cup.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has said criticism of his country's hosting of the World Cup amounts to "hypocrisy", while calls for a boycott are "are being peddled by a very small number of people, in 10 countries at most, who are not at all representative of the rest of the world".

More reading on Qatar 2022 World Cup