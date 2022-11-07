Last updated on .From the section Football

Gabriel aimed a dig at Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang after Arsenal beat Chelsea on Sunday.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang returned to face his old club Arsenal on Sunday. He was shown no mercy by former team-mate, Gabriel.

The 33-year-old Gabon international was a focus of attention as he faced the club he left so controversially earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Miguel Almiron is still on fire since Jack Grealish called him out.

And tributes poured in for Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, as he retired from football.

All of that, and more, is in this week's round-up of the best tweets from the weekend's football action.

1. Unhappy returns

Aubameyang faced his old club on Sunday as Chelsea hosted Arsenal. He left the Gunners under a cloud in January, having been frozen out by Mikel Arteta following disciplinary breaches.

Before his first meeting with his old club since signing with Chelsea, Aubameyang angered some fans by appearing in a BT Sport promotional video with the caption, 'Nothing personal. I'm back. I'm blue. I'm ready.'

Arsenal beat Chelsea to return to the top of the table and the game's only goal scorer, 24-year-old Brazilian Gabriel, made Aubameyang eat his words afterwards.

2. Look away, Jack Grealish

Another week, another Almiron goal.

Newcastle's 28-year-old Paraguayan striker opened the scoring and was man of the match in their win over Southampton on Sunday. Since Manchester City's £100m signing Grealish mocked him in May, Almiron has scored seven goals in 13 Premier League appearances and is a contender for player of the month.

3. Jill of The Jungle

The latest series of ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here' began on Sunday night and England's European Championship winner Jill Scott has already been made to walk the plank off a high-rise building. She took it all in her stride.

As a proud Mackem, Scott may be right to be wary of what Newcastle fans Ant and Dec have in store for her.

4. Influence

Ronaldo's new 'sleeping' celebration has caught on so much that even players from rival clubs have begun to adopt it.

Ronaldo himself didn't have much to celebrate in a defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday. During a tussle with Villa defender, Tyrone Mings, the 37-year-old Portuguese veteran looked as if he may be auditioning for a career transition into professional wrestling.

5. Feisty

Meanwhile, in South America, World Cup-bound referee, Facundo Tello was kept very busy on Sunday, after a brawl broke out following an injury-time winner for Racing Club

6. Complaint logged

Tottenham's WSL match with Everton was postponed on Sunday because of a waterlogged pitch.

It's fair to say that Toffees players Izzy Christiansen and Megan Finnigan were less than impressed.

7. Twinning

Joao Cancelo was dismissed during Manchester City's win against Fulham on Saturday, continuing a proud tradition for the club.

8. Another legend bows out

Gerard Pique played his final match on Saturday, as Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga with a win over Almeria.

The 35-year-old ex-Spain defender won 30 trophies and made 616 appearances for Barca after joining in 2008 from Manchester United.

After the match, he said, "I was born here and I will die here. When you get older, you realise that sometimes to love is to let go. I'm convinced that I'll be here again in the future."

9. Lovely bit of improvisation

The good people on Borussia Dortmund's social media team had to think on their feet on Saturday, when Gio Reyna scored from the spot. We applaud the ingenuity.

10. Bring the noise

Elland Road was bouncing on Saturday, as Leeds United came back from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3.

11. Broadband problems

In the Women's Super League, Chelsea beat Manchester United to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal and Blues manager Emma Hayes, who is still recovering from a hysterectomy, is getting itchy feet on the side lines.

12. Legacy

And, finally, Erling Haaland continued his ridiculous start to life in the Premier League on Saturday with a penalty in City's win over Fulham, making it 18 league goals in 12 appearances for the 22-year-old Norwegian.

His dad Alfie scored the same amount in 181 appearances.