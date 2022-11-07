Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Tony Mowbray has won four of his 13 matches since replacing Alex Neil as Sunderland manager

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that his side's inconsistency has been a problem.

They are currently 13th in the Championship following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

Mowbray has won four of his 13 games in charge but is yet to record back-to-back victories.

He said: "There is a consistency level issue. We're really good for 45 minutes, either at the beginning or the end."

Sunderland won at Huddersfield Town last Wednesday, but they could not back that up at the Stadium of Light as Mark Harris' goal second-half goal won it for the Bluebirds.

Mowbray, who replaced Alex Neil in August, has seen his team win won only one of their past five matches in front of their own supporters.

Mowbray told BBC Newcastle: "We have to keep working, we have to keep striving to find the answers.

"We have to show more consistency in our performances.

"We want to score these great goals, but sometimes you just have to win duels, win headers, win tackles, get there first. We have to remember to bring both every game."