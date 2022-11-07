Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC's players appealed the decision to award a penalty against them at the end of the first half

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says a poor refereeing performance stopped his side getting a first home win of the season.

A first-half penalty was the difference as Westfield won 1-0 at Footes Lane.

Vance said Westfield's penalty should not have been given and felt his side should have been awarded two spot-kicks in the Isthmian South Central match.

"I'm just disappointed for the players because they deserve three points and they've had it taken away from them," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

The defeat left Guernsey third-bottom of the Isthmian League South Central table with just two wins from 11 games this season.

"I saw it live and thought it was soft - I've seen it on the video and I thought it was soft," Vance added of the Westfield penalty shortly before half-time.

"I've got to be careful what I say, but ultimately when he didn't give two blatant penalties for us and gives a soft one for them, then that makes that decision even harder to take.

"I haven't got a problem if it was a foul, but when he's denied us two stonewall penalties and given them that soft penalty then you have to question the decisions."