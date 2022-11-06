Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell wants his side to be the team that causes an FA Cup shock this season.

The recently-appointed Grecians boss got his first win as manager thanks to a late Archie Collins goal as City dramatically won 3-2 at Port Vale.

"There's always a team every year produces that cup shock," he said.

"I've challenged them to say 'why can't it be us?' - and we've done the first part and put ourselves in the next round," Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.

The former Celtic and Scotland defender was appointed as Exeter manager two weeks ago and drew his first game in charge 0-0 away at Derby County.

Caldwell then saw his side lose 4-2 in a high-quality encounter at League One leaders and local rivals Plymouth Argyle before finally getting his first win at Vale Park.

"The players, the dressing room, it's good people who want to do well," he said of his first two weeks in Devon.

"It's my job to push them and show them areas they can improve and drive them to be better, and I think we can be better.

"But I've been delighted with their attitude, their application, their desire in every game, it has been first class.

"We've got work to do on the training pitch, but it's work I believe that these players are looking forward to and will embrace, so I'm just looking forward to the weeks and months ahead."