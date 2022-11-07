Close menu

Champions League last 16 draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid again

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments7

Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season's final.

Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute.

Premier League champions Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig, while Tottenham play Italian giants AC Milan.

Chelsea also have German opposition in Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, French champions Paris St-Germain have drawn Bayern Munich.

The last-16 first legs will take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs on 7-8 and 14-15 March.

Full last-16 draw:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Bruges v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by giveme a job, today at 11:31

    Real Madrid playing well this season, arguably a better side than they were last season, so tough game for Liverpool. Tough game for Madrid too, I guess that they would rather have drawn a different team.

  • Comment posted by Rutland23, today at 11:31

    Got to beat the best to win it, revenge. Hopefully then we can draw city next and beat them

  • Comment posted by buddy , today at 11:31

    Goodluck Madrid Liverpool are coming for you

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 11:31

    Don't think all four will get through. Chelsea are the most vulnerable personally.

  • Comment posted by TakeMeToYourLeader, today at 11:31

    A chance for revenge YNWA

  • Comment posted by blue, today at 11:31

    That's Liverpool / Chelsea / out

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:31

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 11:31

    easy win for us

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 11:30

    Come on Tottenham....

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 11:30

    We fear noone and are well capable of beating Real. We aint European Royalty for nothing, lets get them out of the way now. Lets have it !

  • Comment posted by Invisibleman, today at 11:30

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 11:30

    Well that’s the end of Liverpool’s season!

  • Comment posted by Goodwin14, today at 11:30

    So realistically just Man City likely to get through then

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 11:30

    Brilliant draw for City. Well worth the brown paper bag 😆

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 11:30

    Liverpool v Real Madrid and PSG Vs Bayern.

    Wow.

