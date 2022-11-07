Close menu

Champions League last 16 draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid again

Real Madrid will face Liverpool for the fourth time in six seasons in the Champions League last 16

Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season's final.

Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute.

Premier League champions Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig, while Tottenham play Italian giants AC Milan.

Chelsea also have German opposition in Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, French champions Paris St-Germain have drawn Bayern Munich.

The last-16 first legs will take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs on 7-8 and 14-15 March.

A historic rivalry meets again

It is the fourth time in six seasons that six-time winners Liverpool have taken on Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Two of those occasions have been in finals, with Real Madrid winning both in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

The Spanish champions also knocked Liverpool out in the quarter-finals in the 2020-21 season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been in three of the last five European finals, including last season's in Paris, and only AC Milan and Real Madrid have won the competition more times.

The organisation of the Reds' final defeat in Paris was later described as "an abject failure" by European football's ruling body Uefa after fans were robbed and tear-gassed outside the Stade de France and kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes.

More than 480 testimonies by supporters and journalists at the 28 May final were examined by an independent panel, which included Professor Phil Scraton, who previously led a report into the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.

In the 2018 final, Gareth Bale scored a sensational goal as Real Madrid won their third successive Champions League title with a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

City favourites to win first European crown

English champions City are still yet to win the Champions League but are favourites to go all the way in this season's competition.

They reached the final in 2020-21 but lost 1-0 to Chelsea before being knocked out by Real Madrid in the semi-finals last year, despite being two goals ahead on aggregate going into the 90th minute.

Their last-16 opponents RB Leipzig failed to progress from the group-stages last season and they currently sit sixth in the German Bundesliga table.

Two-time champions Chelsea also lost to Real Madrid last season in the quarter-finals, while opponents Borussia Dortmund have not gone further than the last eight since reaching the 2012-13 final under former boss Klopp.

Tottenham, who lost to Liverpool in the 2018-19 final in Madrid, will take on seven-time European champions AC Milan for the first time in 11 years.

Full last-16 draw:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Bruges v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich

Comments

Join the conversation

496 comments

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 11:36

    Plastic Saint Germain getting knocked out by Bayern Munich would be nice.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Messi, Neymar and Mbappe will be licking their lips playing against that Bayern defence

  • Comment posted by giveme a job, today at 11:31

    Real Madrid playing well this season, arguably a better side than they were last season, so tough game for Liverpool. Tough game for Madrid too, I guess that they would rather have drawn a different team.

    • Reply posted by SW, today at 11:41

      SW replied:
      That and PSG vs Bayern are the ties of the round.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 11:30

    Liverpool v Real Madrid and PSG Vs Bayern.

    Wow.

    • Reply posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 11:32

      Boutros Boutros-Ghali replied:
      Wow indeed. Thats 3 big teams and LiVARpool.

  • Comment posted by Stevie Power , today at 11:32

    Napoli dark horses this Yr??

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 11:48

      Arch Stanton replied:
      If Napoli can keep it together they could well be.
      They beat Atalanta 2:1 away at w/e (1st against 2nd).

  • Comment posted by Get a Dog, today at 11:34

    Lets hope that a team wins it that operate within FFP rules and regulations

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 11:39

      for11 replied:
      That won’t happen

  • Comment posted by Romski, today at 11:40

    No point judging chances of any team in November, when they play in February 1st leg, then 2nd leg three weeks later.
    Wait till early Feb to see how teams are looking in terms of personnel and current form.
    Analysing chances today is pointless

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 12:13

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Is there any football being played between now and Feb though? This stupid World Cup is in the way…

  • Comment posted by David - Corby, today at 11:48

    Let's be honest at this level any team can be knocked out and when you add in the mix poor refereeing decisions, despite VAR, sending offs etc., things are not that predictable. All the English teams, as ever, have a very good chance of progressing, including Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Al_plus_boots, today at 11:49

      Al_plus_boots replied:
      Some common senses on here at last.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 11:32

    Looks like United fans will be dusting off their Real shirts earlier than usual.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 11:35

      Pandemania replied:
      Certainly not. Liverpool fans like u will be asking for a refund for the quarter final tickets you've bought lol

  • Comment posted by Goodwin14, today at 11:30

    So realistically just Man City likely to get through then

    • Reply posted by jimmy1960, today at 11:32

      jimmy1960 replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by 1788 was not a good year, today at 11:33

    Pity they changed damp squid to damp squib on the live reporting feed. Great IT Crowd episode.

    • Reply posted by queeny, today at 11:37

      queeny replied:
      Did you see that ludicrous display last night?

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 11:31

    City easy draw again

    • Reply posted by ponty tom, today at 11:47

      ponty tom replied:
      Again? Like PSG last year wasn’t tough then. Liverpool are the kings of the easy draw

  • Comment posted by Simonb, today at 11:59

    Why are the headlines about Liverpool? What about Chelsea, Man City and Spurs?

    • Reply posted by TJS66, today at 12:00

      TJS66 replied:
      It's the BBC - they are LiVARpool's biggest cheer leaders....

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 11:31

    Don't think all four will get through. Chelsea are the most vulnerable personally.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 11:56

      Pandemania replied:
      Said no Liverpool fan on benefit

  • Comment posted by Les, today at 12:00

    Despite having the highest points total of all the English teams in the group stages we only came second and then we get the hardest draw out of all 4 teams. What will be, will be.

  • Comment posted by Andrew , today at 11:42

    I see the oil boys have another difficult tie again...game stinks today

  • Comment posted by DWL, today at 11:40

    for once, I can look forward to Valentines night.

    • Reply posted by Hairy Potter, today at 12:05

      Hairy Potter replied:
      Why? do you have a date this year?

  • Comment posted by Rameses Niblick the Third, today at 11:34

    Madrid getting an easy draw again

    • Reply posted by Jand, today at 11:54

      Jand replied:
      What like the 24 shots to 3 in the champions league final. Best player in the final their goalkeeper, who is scared of who son

  • Comment posted by Geoff sutherland, today at 12:07

    Man Utd fans? commenting on Champions League, it's got nothing to do with you, this competition is for Europes elite!

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 12:12

      sports fan replied:
      So are you saying only fans from the 4 club's from this country can comment
      How arrogant of you

  • Comment posted by Stretford Bend, today at 11:49

    Any chance of a goal out of LiVARpool over 2 games this time ?

    • Reply posted by nicia, today at 11:51

      nicia replied:
      Ah yes very clever see what you did there. Shouldn't you be in school today?

  • Comment posted by mufcdabest, today at 11:47

    Bye bye liverpool

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 11:56

      for11 replied:
      How’s that Thursday night thing going ??

