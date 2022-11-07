Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Christie Murray has five goals from 77 caps

Christie Murray of Birmingham City and Crystal Palace's Chloe Arthur have been called into the Scotland squad for the friendlies with Panama and Venezuela.

Arthur, 27, replaces Everton midfielder Lucy Graham while 32-year-old forward Murray comes in for AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw for the matches in Spain.

Rangers forward Brogan Hay, 23, got her first call-up when a youthful squad was named by coach Pedro Martinez Losa.

October's loss to Republic of Ireland cost Scotland a World Cup place.

Martinez Losa's side return to action against Panama on 12 November and play Venezuela two days later.

The double-header comes during a training camp for the 26-strong squad from 7-15 November near Cadiz, Spain.

Arsenal's Jen Beattie and Lana Clelland of Sassuolo were among the experienced players omitted from the initial squad.

Glasgow City keeper Erin Clachers and defender Amy Muir, Hibernian defender Leah Eddie and Hearts midfielder Rebecca McAllister were all also drafted in.

As well as 23-year-old Hay, Clachers, 23, and McAllister, 19, are in line for a first senior cap.

"This period gives us the opportunity to provide opportunities to other players and on this occasion, a younger squad to see what they are capable of," Martinez Losa said.

"I think it is a general problem of the women's game, it's how you give these young players this international experience. This is part of our responsibility for the future."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Erin Clachers (Glasgow City), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City).

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Leah Eddie (Hibernian), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Amy Muir (Glasgow City), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United).

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Rebecca McAllister (Hearts), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa*), Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Martha Thomas (Manchester United).

*On loan from Manchester United