Close menu

World Cup 2022: Kieran Trippier has to start for England, says Alan Shearer

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments20

Kieran Tripper "has to start" for England in their World Cup opener against Iran, says ex-Three Lions striker Alan Shearer.

The 32-year-old has helped Newcastle to third in the Premier League, with Shearer describing him as England's "most in form defender".

"It is about where he plays for England not if he plays. He can play left-back, right-back, right wing-back," Shearer told BBC Match of the Day.

England start in Qatar on November 21.

Trippier impressed again in Newcastle's 4-1 win at Southampton on Sunday, setting up one of his side's goals.

England boss Gareth Southgate names his squad for Qatar on Thursday with a debate raging over his options at right-back as a result of Trent Alexander-Arnold's loss of form for Liverpool and injuries to Reece James and Kyle Walker.

Southgate also has problems at left-back with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Tripper started England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy at right wing-back, a position he scored from in the World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia in 2018.

In recent Nations League games against Germany and Italy in June, Trippier - who lines up at right-back for Newcastle - played at left-back for Southgate's men.

"If you want someone who is a very good defender, he is it, If you want someone who will create chances he is also it and he is also a great leader," said Shearer.

"He has been a real game changer for Newcastle with his attitude and ability. He really has been fantastic. He is calm under pressure and doesn't panic at all. His all-round game has been amazing.

"All of that in front of the watching England manager. With all the problems England have had, he has to start."

Kieran Trippier this season
TotalPremier League rank
Successful crosses501st
Passes into final third1482nd
Chances created323rd
Chances created from set pieces202nd

Meanwhile former England defender Gary Neville is not convinced Southgate will be able to trust "rash" Alexander-Arnold in the heat of World Cup battle.

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win at Tottenham on Sunday, the former Manchester United full-back told Sky Sports: "At this moment in time, I can't see how Gareth could go into a knockout game of a World Cup playing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"I want this player to be the greatest right-back of all time because he's got the ability to do that, but today at times again, he looked like he could cost Liverpool dearly.

"He does rash things. In a World Cup, there would have been a penalty against him today and in a second phase or a quarter-final, he's given a goal away.

"I don't think Gareth will trust him in a knockout game, which means will he then take him? He's got four brilliant right-backs also potentially to go."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 00:44

    does it matter?
    with Southgate as manager he'll pick Maguire, Sterling, Grealish and leave others at home or on the bench.

    We really could win it but not with GS in charge

  • Comment posted by JKP, today at 00:40

    Don't say "he can play left back" for the love of god shearer you melon. Don't give Southgate a reason to stick him out of position like he has done in the past. He can play right back, and Shaw or whoever else can play left back. Best positions for your best players, it's really very simple, but something England never ever do well.

  • Comment posted by LoganHurata, today at 00:38

    See Shearer making his mark and picking the England team. Now it has been said by the great Shearer it shall be done. I can see another debacle coming.

  • Comment posted by vanPietro, today at 00:18

    Not only should he be a guaranteed starter, he should also be captain; has far more presence that ar 'Arry and look at how Newcastle have been galvanised under his leadership

  • Comment posted by Doc, today at 00:13

    One of the best, most versatile, forward thinking players in the world, right now. His vision and calm presence is outstanding. Simply a magnificent player who would walk into any team.

  • Comment posted by MFH07, today at 00:11

    I would really love to see if a right back made a mistake at the World Cup and if it was Trippier, it will be interesting to see what people say. All this talk about about Trent is getting a bit too much now - hope the lad doesn’t go to the World Cup and gets a deserved break. England don’t deserve him

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 00:11

    First choice RB, especially with James injured

  • Comment posted by mufcdabest, today at 00:11

    He is right

  • Comment posted by honest john, today at 00:06

    Trippier is first choice.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 00:29

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      He should certainly be in the squad, but unless you mean to build the team around him, he’s only first choice if the manager chooses to play a formation which best suits his abilities and picks the rest of the team in the positions they play for their clubs. Both are unlikely.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:06

    how can jordan henderson get in the england team is beyond me.how is he a footballer.. a professional ?????????

    • Reply posted by MFH07, today at 00:18

      MFH07 replied:
      Is this article about Henderson? Is Henderson living rent free in your head?

  • Comment posted by GeordiePower, today at 00:02

    Tripps is a versatile player and is currently on form, would be foolish not to take him.

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 00:02

    If he played for any other club, Shearer would be saying the opposite.

    • Reply posted by honest john, today at 00:06

      honest john replied:
      Rubbish

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport