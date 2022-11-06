Close menu

World Cup 2022: Kieran Trippier has to start for England, says Alan Shearer

Kieran Tripper "has to start" for England in their World Cup opener against Iran, says ex-Three Lions striker Alan Shearer.

The 32-year-old has helped Newcastle to third in the Premier League, with Shearer describing him as England's "most in form defender".

"It is about where he plays for England not if he plays. He can play left-back, right-back, right wing-back," Shearer told BBC Match of the Day.

England start in Qatar on November 21.

Trippier impressed again in Newcastle's 4-1 win at Southampton on Sunday, setting up one of his side's goals.

England boss Gareth Southgate names his squad for Qatar on Thursday with a debate raging over his options at right-back as a result of Trent Alexander-Arnold's loss of form for Liverpool and injuries to Reece James and Kyle Walker.

Southgate also has problems at left-back with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Tripper started England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy at right wing-back, a position he scored from in the World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia in 2018.

In recent Nations League games against Germany and Italy in June, Trippier - who lines up at right-back for Newcastle - played at left-back for Southgate's men.

"If you want someone who is a very good defender, he is it, If you want someone who will create chances he is also it and he is also a great leader," said Shearer.

"He has been a real game changer for Newcastle with his attitude and ability. He really has been fantastic. He is calm under pressure and doesn't panic at all. His all-round game has been amazing.

"All of that in front of the watching England manager. With all the problems England have had, he has to start."

Kieran Trippier this season
TotalPremier League rank
Successful crosses501st
Passes into final third1482nd
Chances created323rd
Chances created from set pieces202nd

Meanwhile former England defender Gary Neville is not convinced Southgate will be able to trust "rash" Alexander-Arnold in the heat of World Cup battle.

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win at Tottenham on Sunday, the former Manchester United full-back told Sky Sports: "At this moment in time, I can't see how Gareth could go into a knockout game of a World Cup playing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"I want this player to be the greatest right-back of all time because he's got the ability to do that, but today at times again, he looked like he could cost Liverpool dearly.

"He does rash things. In a World Cup, there would have been a penalty against him today and in a second phase or a quarter-final, he's given a goal away.

"I don't think Gareth will trust him in a knockout game, which means will he then take him? He's got four brilliant right-backs also potentially to go."

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 01:25

    The attacking team were great.
    The defenders didn't do enough.
    Give us a hundred grand, let's show more highlights instead. I'll give it to the dogs home.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 01:23

    He would say that

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 01:20

    One team beats another, its the story of football, but Shearer pronounces 'unbelievable, incredible, outstanding' every week.
    I'll do it for half the price.

  • Comment posted by Stewart Frazier, today at 01:19

    Both James and Chilwell will be greatly missed, but Trippier will do a good job and it is on the left side of the defence that England now have worries. Sterling shouldn't be anywhere near the squad now, but Saka deserves his place in the team and would be better used playing down the middle with Kane in a kind of Messi role.

  • Comment posted by AJS, today at 01:17

    The truth is Alexander-Arnold is a walking disaster when it comes to defending, the number of goals Liverpool have conceded that are directly attributable to him is frightening.

    Shearer might be a tad biased as regards Trippier but there is a lot of truth in what he says.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 01:16

    Shearers almost exactly the same age as me. He's got no hair, I've still got loads. I can't think help but Shearers opinions come from someone who is bald. I bet he's for the combover England players, like off the 1960s

    • Reply posted by Sax and RocknRoll, today at 01:22

      Sax and RocknRoll replied:
      Love a combover.

  • Comment posted by Sir Bryan Robson, today at 01:01

    Of course Trippier should play at right back or wing back as he’s a decent player, can defend and also offer something attacking. Though I can see southgate picking his favourites sterling or saka there instead.

    • Reply posted by cantfixstupid, today at 01:19

      cantfixstupid replied:
      Saka & rashford shouldn’t get near the England team - but the woke world we live in may get them picked despite being absolutely garbage !

  • Comment posted by Topside Highbury, today at 00:59

    Trippier is quality I was so happy when Spurs sold him! Lol. England have a lot a great defenders including Ben White, but Southgate will go with his favorites. Luckily Trippier seems to be one of them

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 00:58

    No chance Southgate will play him, he'll play Walker even if he isn't 100% fit, Maguire will also play along side Shaw...don't expect any radical changes from the last world cup because he just plays his favourites

  • Comment posted by CJS, today at 00:51

    People laughed at us signing trippier. "Oh the deluded geordies are dreaming of Messi and mbappe but they're getting trippier 🤪" "He's washed up". I was ecstatic we signed him. A proven talent, yes in his 30's, but boy has Trippier started the change in mindset. He might not be a geordie, but Trippier is absolutely one of us. We love Trippier.

    • Reply posted by Sir Bryan Robson, today at 01:08

      Sir Bryan Robson replied:
      So what if he’s not a geordie? See, this is why people don’t like you. Like the liverpool reds. You both seem to have this strange sense of superiority for some reason, when literally nobody else thinks that.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 00:49

    Still time to sack park the bus Southgate before World Cup. Give the job to Tuchel and England could win it.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 00:47

    get one thing straight , i love how newcastle are rolling on , but to suggest trippier is a player is nonsense , no different from taa and yet everyone highlights how bad taa is .

    • Reply posted by Stewart Frazier, today at 00:55

      Stewart Frazier replied:
      TAA is beyond bad, how is he even playing in the Premier League. Trippier is in a different league.

  • Comment posted by airwolf, today at 00:47

    Whilst im not going to suggest Trip shouldn't be on the boat, it,s not really Shearers place to be telling Southgate that he "HAS" to be in the team in such a bombastic manner, following the crisp chap almost doing the same with Maddison the day before. Very unprofessional of men earning the staggering amount they do from the Beeb to be quite so biased towards their favourite teams.

    • Reply posted by Stewart Frazier, today at 00:56

      Stewart Frazier replied:
      On the boat?

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 00:44

    does it matter?
    with Southgate as manager he'll pick Maguire, Sterling, Grealish and leave others at home or on the bench.

    We really could win it but not with GS in charge

  • Comment posted by JKP, today at 00:40

    Don't say "he can play left back" for the love of god shearer you melon. Don't give Southgate a reason to stick him out of position like he has done in the past. He can play right back, and Shaw or whoever else can play left back. Best positions for your best players, it's really very simple, but something England never ever do well.

  • Comment posted by LoganHurata, today at 00:38

    See Shearer making his mark and picking the England team. Now it has been said by the great Shearer it shall be done. I can see another debacle coming.

    • Reply posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 00:55

      Mr FortyTwo replied:
      Yeah like the last one where we lost on penalties in the final. Complete debacle (you're a melon, mate!)

  • Comment posted by vanPietro, today at 00:18

    Not only should he be a guaranteed starter, he should also be captain; has far more presence that ar 'Arry and look at how Newcastle have been galvanised under his leadership

    • Reply posted by guyguy, today at 00:49

      guyguy replied:
      The Kane Hate Express is off!

  • Comment posted by Doc, today at 00:13

    One of the best, most versatile, forward thinking players in the world, right now. His vision and calm presence is outstanding. Simply a magnificent player who would walk into any team.

    • Reply posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 00:56

      Mr FortyTwo replied:
      In the world....good grief

  • Comment posted by MFH07, today at 00:11

    I would really love to see if a right back made a mistake at the World Cup and if it was Trippier, it will be interesting to see what people say. All this talk about about Trent is getting a bit too much now - hope the lad doesn’t go to the World Cup and gets a deserved break. England don’t deserve him

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 00:11

    First choice RB, especially with James injured

    • Reply posted by Sir Bryan Robson, today at 01:09

      Sir Bryan Robson replied:
      Absolutely.

