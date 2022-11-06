Last updated on .From the section England

Kieran Tripper "has to start" for England in their World Cup opener against Iran, says ex-Three Lions striker Alan Shearer.

The 32-year-old has helped Newcastle to third in the Premier League, with Shearer describing him as England's "most in form defender".

"It is about where he plays for England not if he plays. He can play left-back, right-back, right wing-back," Shearer told BBC Match of the Day.

England start in Qatar on November 21.

Trippier impressed again in Newcastle's 4-1 win at Southampton on Sunday, setting up one of his side's goals.

England boss Gareth Southgate names his squad for Qatar on Thursday with a debate raging over his options at right-back as a result of Trent Alexander-Arnold's loss of form for Liverpool and injuries to Reece James and Kyle Walker.

Southgate also has problems at left-back with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Tripper started England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy at right wing-back, a position he scored from in the World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia in 2018.

In recent Nations League games against Germany and Italy in June, Trippier - who lines up at right-back for Newcastle - played at left-back for Southgate's men.

"If you want someone who is a very good defender, he is it, If you want someone who will create chances he is also it and he is also a great leader," said Shearer.

"He has been a real game changer for Newcastle with his attitude and ability. He really has been fantastic. He is calm under pressure and doesn't panic at all. His all-round game has been amazing.

"All of that in front of the watching England manager. With all the problems England have had, he has to start."

Kieran Trippier this season Total Premier League rank Successful crosses 50 1st Passes into final third 148 2nd Chances created 32 3rd Chances created from set pieces 20 2nd

Meanwhile former England defender Gary Neville is not convinced Southgate will be able to trust "rash" Alexander-Arnold in the heat of World Cup battle.

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win at Tottenham on Sunday, the former Manchester United full-back told Sky Sports: "At this moment in time, I can't see how Gareth could go into a knockout game of a World Cup playing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"I want this player to be the greatest right-back of all time because he's got the ability to do that, but today at times again, he looked like he could cost Liverpool dearly.

"He does rash things. In a World Cup, there would have been a penalty against him today and in a second phase or a quarter-final, he's given a goal away.

"I don't think Gareth will trust him in a knockout game, which means will he then take him? He's got four brilliant right-backs also potentially to go."