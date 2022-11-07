Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Seventh-tier Alvechurch - the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup - face a trip to League One club Forest Green in the second round of the competition.

The Worcestershire side won at third-tier Cheltenham in the first round.

Nineteen non-league sides were in the draw, with National League South side Ebbsfleet to host League One Fleetwood, while fellow sixth-tier club King's Lynn take on League Two Stevenage.

Chippenham, who beat Lincoln on Saturday, will visit League One Burton.

The ties will be played between Friday, 25 November and Monday, 28 November, with Premier League and Championship sides entering the competition in the third round.

Seventh-tier Bracknell host former winners Ipswich in the final first-round tie on Monday, with the winners hosting non-league Buxton next.

Full FA Cup second-round draw

Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United v Grimsby Town

Wrexham v Farnborough

Accrington Stanley v Barnet or Chelmsford

Ebbsfleet United v Fleetwood Town

Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town v Buxton

Barnsley v Crewe Alexandra

Forest Green Rovers v Alvechurch

Portsmouth v MK Dons

Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough United or Salford City

Solihull Moors or Hartlepool v Harrogate Town

King's Lynn Town v Stevenage

Charlton Athletic v Stockport County

Bristol Rovers v Boreham Wood

Dagenham & Redbridge v AFC Fylde or Gillingham

Woking or Oxford United v Exeter City

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town

Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield

Burton Albion v Chippenham Town

Walsall v Carlisle United

Newport County v Torquay United or Derby County

