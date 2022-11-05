Luke Berry joined Luton Town from Cambridge United in the summer of 2017

Luke Berry hopes his injury problems are now behind him after scoring the winner for Luton Town in their away Championship game at Blackpool.

The midfielder made his first league start of the season at Bloomfield Road and netted following a corner.

Luton's 1-0 victory left them eighth in the table, just two points outside the play-off places.

"It's been a really frustrating period, end of last season and beginning of this one," 30-year-old Berry said.

"I just couldn't get up to the speed I wanted to be and thankfully now I've got 60 minutes under my belt and that's a good place to work from."

The Hatters are having to compete despite several injuries in the squad, especially among their defenders, a situation they hope will ease during the upcoming World Cup break.

"Locks (Tom Lockyer) is the only centre-back fit, but we'll try and get as many points as we can in the next two games, have a bit of down time and really kick on in the next part of the season," Berry told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Manager Nathan Jones praised his side's refusal to "wilt" under pressure late in the game.

"I'm super proud of the group. But, to be fair, this group has been doing that for a hell of a long time," the Welshman said.

"We lost pretty much every centre-half last year (as well), but this team rolls with and rides with the punches. And whatever you ask them to do, they do."

Luton are away to Stoke City on Tuesday, then take on Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road next Saturday - both teams in the lower half of the table.