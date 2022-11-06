Close menu

Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Villa Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments127

Unai Emery
Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa boss last month

For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that.

The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last month, guided his new side to their first win at home to the Red Devils in any competition for 23 years.

It was their first Premier League win against Manchester United at Villa Park since 1995 - the match that prompted Alan Hansen to famously say about United's up-and-coming side: "You can't win anything with kids."

Those kids have long since grown up, had illustrious careers and retired, underlining just how long the home fans have waited for this.

Sunday's 3-1 victory has been long overdue for Villa, but Emery has made a big impact in a short space of time.

"Good times could be coming back for Aston Villa," said former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison, who was watching the game for BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You always get the bounce, but this feels different."

Emery hails 'special day'

Erik ten Hag and Unai Emery
Emery was a constant animated presence on the touchline for his first Aston Villa game

There was certainly something different in the air in the build-up to this match.

While the weather was miserable, the mood was buoyant, despite Villa starting the day only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The appointment of Emery had clearly been welcomed by most Villa fans, and when he made his way to the dugout before kick off he was greeted by loud applause.

There may have been an element of new manager bounce as Villa raced into an incredible two-goal lead, but after that there were still 80 minutes to navigate and they did so superbly, with Emery adjusting his tactics to prevent the visitors from getting a foothold on the game.

"Huge credit to Emery and the players, they adapted so well," added Morrison. "Emery tactically got it spot on. Aston Villa's shape was brilliant."

Afterwards, the former Arsenal and Villarreal boss said: "I am so happy. We have players with energy, with quick skills, and we wanted to be disciplined, and I think being together with our gameplan the players did it. It was a special day today."

It is very early into Emery's reign, but the victory moved Villa three points above the relegation zone and the talk from some of the fans coming out of the ground was not of avoiding the drop.

"We could get into Europe," said one optimistic supporter, while another added: "Bring on Thursday" - looking ahead to when Villa make the trip north to play Manchester United again, this time in the League Cup.

'Unacceptable' Man Utd made 'stupid' decisions - Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's first game as Manchester United captain under Erik ten Hag was a frustrating one

Thursday's cup game provides United with a quick opportunity to make amends, with a disappointed Erik ten Hag clearly expecting much more from his side.

There has been enough improvement under Ten Hag to suggest this was probably just an off day, but even having that was not acceptable for the Dutchman.

"They are humans, not robots, and sometimes it is the way it is, but it is not acceptable," he said. "We have to be ready for every game and not give a game away."

One of the big talking points before the game was Ten Hag's decision to give Cristiano Ronaldo the captaincy less than three weeks after the forward walked out of Old Trafford after refusing to go on as a late substitute against Tottenham.

After initially being dropped from the squad, the Portugal international has been gradually reintegrated, culminating in him taking the armband for the first time under Ten Hag on Sunday.

It was hard to judge Ronaldo's performance given the whole team were off the boil, and Ten Hag would not be drawn into assessing how the 37-year-old superstar did in any significant detail.

Instead, he was critical of continuous attempts to find Ronaldo with crosses, something he said was not part of the gameplan.

"I think it was stupid to do that," Ten Hag said. "We delivered some crosses in for too far. We have to bring in crosses in the right moment."

He added: "It was collectively a bad performance."

Manchester United have been producing some good performances of late, and Ten Hag will be hoping that form returns when they swiftly renew acquaintances with Aston Villa on Thursday.

Comments

Join the conversation

128 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:19

    1995 - the match that prompted Alan Hansen to famously say about United's up-and-coming side: "You can't win anything with kids."

    2022 - today's match prompted Alan Hansen to famously say about United's over-the-hill side: "You can't win anything with over paid, old age pensioners."

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:26

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      This time, it is safe to say, Hansen will be right!

  • Comment posted by KINKLADZE, today at 21:13

    Is there any better feeling than seeing the arrogant Man Utd get a hammering .

    Well done Aston Villa from all the UK👍

    • Reply posted by bobby, today at 21:33

      bobby replied:
      Man City are now the new arrogant

  • Comment posted by The Prime Minister, today at 21:21

    It's the result we all wanted to lift the country.

    Thank you Villa.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:24

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Seriously man, only a lettuce could say that.

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 20:54

    How do you solve a problem like Ronaldo? Get rid like Real Madrid and Juventus did when they realised...

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:39

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Problem is Ronaldo had a market and still some value back then, what has he now? No team is interested in him due to his wage demands.

  • Comment posted by mcfste, today at 20:50

    You can’t win anything with geriatrics.

  • Comment posted by Brown, today at 20:56

    Time and time again, Utd play awful when Ronaldo starts. He needs to go in January

    • Reply posted by garreth546, today at 20:57

      garreth546 replied:
      He shouldn’t of came back

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:17

    Good luck to Emery. He is a guy who is full of class. The way he left us and how he was treat from 'some' fans and the club and the class he showed says a lot about his character. Think he's a great fit for Villa. He seems to do his best work at clubs which ARE big clubs but not the current elite level. Could be the start of better times for Villa

  • Comment posted by The Dockers Umbrella, today at 21:04

    Since Ronaldo returned to man u he's been given the OK to show his petulance and not be punished, the perfect example was the reaction to the young handicapped lad at Goodison Park, he admitted he was out of order yet the spineless FA/Premier League haven't punished him

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:23

    A good start indeed, but it is only the very first game, will need at least half a dozen games before any conclusion can be reached as to where Villa and Emery stand. After all Villa won their first post Gerrard game 4 - 0 only to lose the next one 4 - 0.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 21:00

    Well that’s how it goes.

    We’ve played a lot of games recently and, for the first time for a while, looked off the pace.

    Villa naturally working hard for a new manager just highlighted the difference and well worthy of the 3pts.

    • Reply posted by UnitedRealist, today at 21:07

      UnitedRealist replied:
      Bless

  • Comment posted by Mks, today at 21:06

    Just as Matt Busby stayed too long and meant the managers who followed felt his place in the stands did not lead to more success, then the same has been true about Alex Ferguson. Any former boss who never really lets go is often a long term problem. It just feels like there are ghosts at Old Trafford. Time to let go Alex and all your former players as this generation lacks confidence.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 21:12

      Woo87 replied:
      They played at Villa Park mate.

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 20:57

    Good luck Villa mid week

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 20:57

    Man United are here after spending 1.7bn on players post Ferguson 😆 🤣 😂 😹

    • Reply posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:02

      Noisy Neighbour replied:
      £1.87 billion to be precise 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 21:05

    To focus purely on Aston Villa for a second, the key with Unai is signing players who fit his style. At Arsenal they weren’t seen as ‘sexy’ enough in terms of profile (hence eg getting Pepe when he wanted Zaha). But you saw with that Villarreal what he was able to get out of players like Coquelin and Capoue who’d be seen as limited by some but thrived under his system.

    • Reply posted by msh, today at 21:12

      msh replied:
      His teams play very dull football so not looking forward to watching Villa play as a nutural

  • Comment posted by Prat Butcher, today at 20:52

    Ooh, you are awful . . . but I like you!”

    • Reply posted by larry, today at 21:00

      larry replied:
      Met Larry Grayson as a up and coming young man helping opening a shop. He strolled in looked at me ,and stated , yes you guessed it . Seems like a nice boy. A great legend.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 21:13

    Well done Villa, good result.

  • Comment posted by Baader meinhof, today at 21:05

    I hate villa.....but hate man u more!

    • Reply posted by all together now, today at 21:10

      all together now replied:
      You should think about getting a life

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 21:03

    A good result for Villa...but let's just put it into perspective here...it was against Manchester United...a team that hasn't been exactly been firing on all cylinders this season

    • Reply posted by Tory Youth, today at 21:05

      Tory Youth replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by garreth546, today at 20:56

    Sixthchester United falling to the mighty Villa😂 I said 10yrs ago United won’t win another league title, my god I should’ve put a bet on…embarrassing for United Ronaldo should never have came back now he’s a joke😂😂

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 21:20

      Woo87 replied:
      at least the emojis think you're funny...

  • Comment posted by Floreat Magdalena, today at 20:55

    Why change an apparent winning formula.I mean why play Ronnie and Donnie?

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 21:08

      Woo87 replied:
      Coz Bruno was suspended, Antony and Sancho are injured and Martial is only just coming back - although I'd say the biggest miss turned out to be Varane I've never seen a more passive player than Lindelof in my life.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport