Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock hopes his side's run to the first round of the FA Cup will make them "hungry for more" success in future.

The Marketmen, from Southern League Premier Division Central, won four qualifying ties to reach the main draw.

But their hopes of further progress were ended by a 2-0 defeat at League One club Burton Albion.

"I can't be any prouder of the lads. They were magnificent," ex-Northern Ireland international Horlock said.

"You just need something to fall for you in the FA Cup and it wasn't to be for us but I am hoping it makes the lads hungry for more. It has been a great experience and we want more of it."

Burton went ahead through Deji Oshilaja in the 34th minute, but their second, from Joe Powell, did not arrive until added time at the end of the game as Needham Market committed men forward in search of an equaliser.

"It was always going to be tough coming here. They are a big strong side and it was tough in the first half. The goal I am disappointed with, but it happened and the lads showed great fight," Horlock told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"We adjusted things a little bit at half-time and we spoke about being braver, more front foot and more aggressive, and I thought we were brilliant in the second half.

"We threw everything at it. We were hoping we'd get a set-piece or something would drop for us. I thought the headlines were going to be written when the ball fell to Jake Dye late on, but they got in a great block.

"Legs were a little bit heavy at that stage, there was a bit of cramp and they broke out and it kills you, the second goal."

Needham Market came closest with a couple of half-chances in the second half but were unable to get back on level terms.

"I was trying to kick them in myself - but I missed them as well," joked Horlock.

"How can we be disappointed? We've come to a side four levels above us and held our own to a certain extent. It bodes well for the future."

Burton boss Dino Maamria said his team made the game harder than it might have been by wasting chances in the first half, but praised Needham Market's gallant effort.

"Credit to them. They came with a game plan to slow the game down and stay in the game for as long as possible and throw the kitchen sink at it towards the end," he added.

"In terms of our own performance we have to do better than that."

Needham Market are back in action on Tuesday with a home league game against leaders Tamworth.