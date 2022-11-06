Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Woking's best FA Cup run was in 1990-91 when they reached the fourth round before losing to Everton

National League Woking's FA Cup tie against League One side Oxford United has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The game was called off on Sunday morning following an inspection at Woking's Laithwaite Community Stadium after heavy overnight rain.

A new date for the first-round tie has yet to be confirmed.

"The competition deserves games that are played in the right conditions," said Oxford manager Karl Robinson.

"Some of our staff were already at the ground and saw the pitch for themselves, the rest of us and the players were making our way there but the decision was made early enough for us to turn round and report to the training centre and prepare for Wednesday night's game at Shrewsbury."

Woking will also be in action on Wednesday with an away National League game at Bromley.