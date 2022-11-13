Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Aston Villa 2.
Danny Ings scored twice as Aston Villa beat Brighton for their first Premier League away win of the season.
Alexis Mac Allister put the hosts ahead after just 49 seconds when he took the ball from Douglas Luiz, following a heavy pass from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, and slotted in.
It was the fastest Brighton have ever scored in the Premier League.
But Ings levelled from the penalty spot in the 20th minute after Lewis Dunk fouled John McGinn in the box.
Despite the game being relatively open, Villa were better in the final third and they continued to cause problems for Brighton.
Luiz made up for his earlier error when he played a part in his side's 54th-minute winner. He challenged Mac Allister on the edge of the box before pushing the ball into the path of Ings who tucked away a calm finish at the near post.
Despite their bright start and having much of the possession in the game, Brighton did not do enough to trouble Villa keeper Martinez.
They drop to seventh place, while Villa go into the World Cup break sitting in 12th place, five points clear of the relegation spots.
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 13GroßBooked at 82mins
- 5Dunk
- 6Colwill
- 30EstupiñánSubstituted forLampteyat 81'minutes
- 10Mac Allister
- 25CaicedoBooked at 57mins
- 7March
- 14LallanaSubstituted forEncisoat 5'minutesSubstituted forVeltmanat 59'minutes
- 11Trossard
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forUndavat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 20Enciso
- 21Undav
- 23Steele
- 27Gilmour
- 28Ferguson
- 29van Hecke
- 34Veltman
- 43Turns
Aston Villa
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MartínezBooked at 90mins
- 2CashBooked at 79mins
- 4Konsa
- 5MingsBooked at 26mins
- 27DigneSubstituted forAugustinssonat 82'minutes
- 7McGinnBooked at 90mins
- 44KamaraBooked at 85mins
- 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forDendonckerat 83'minutes
- 41J RamseySubstituted forYoungat 69'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forBaileyat 74'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 9IngsSubstituted forArcherat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 16Chambers
- 17Augustinsson
- 18Young
- 20Bednarek
- 25Olsen
- 31Bailey
- 32Dendoncker
- 35Archer
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 31,581
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Aston Villa 2.
Booking
John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa. John McGinn tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Post update
Attempt missed. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Levi Colwill.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
Booking
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard with a cross.
A great away win from behind. Gritty rather than pretty, but vastly better than our other away performances. Loved seeing Luiz rob Mac Allister to set up the second goal and make up for his/Emi's 1st minute mistake.
Emery already showing how poor a job Gerrard was doing. 6 weeks to work with the squad now. UTV
Wasn’t happy about our time wasting so it was right that 8 mins were added, but thankfully Brighton couldn’t create.
UTV
Villa did well to recover from their mid week disappointment.
How that wasn't a penalty to Brighton I will never know, like yesterday's game
Spurs equaliser clear foul on keeper
VAR.... no foul here!!
Bk to villa..... Just shows what a good manager can do 2 games 2 wins
Villa time-wasting once again..🙄
Happy days coming back to Villa Park. I do hope so.
UTV
Brighton will be disappointed with the outcome.