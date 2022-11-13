Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1Aston VillaAston Villa2

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa: Danny Ings claims double as Villa claim first away win

By Adam MillingtonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments215

Danny Ings celebrates
Danny Ings has now scored four goals in as many games after his double against Brighton.

Danny Ings scored twice as Aston Villa beat Brighton for their first Premier League away win of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister put the hosts ahead after just 49 seconds when he took the ball from Douglas Luiz, following a heavy pass from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, and slotted in.

It was the fastest Brighton have ever scored in the Premier League.

But Ings levelled from the penalty spot in the 20th minute after Lewis Dunk fouled John McGinn in the box.

Despite the game being relatively open, Villa were better in the final third and they continued to cause problems for Brighton.

Luiz made up for his earlier error when he played a part in his side's 54th-minute winner. He challenged Mac Allister on the edge of the box before pushing the ball into the path of Ings who tucked away a calm finish at the near post.

Despite their bright start and having much of the possession in the game, Brighton did not do enough to trouble Villa keeper Martinez.

They drop to seventh place, while Villa go into the World Cup break sitting in 12th place, five points clear of the relegation spots.

More to follow.

Player of the match

IngsDanny Ings

with an average of 7.66

Brighton & Hove Albion

  Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.09

  Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.81

  Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    5.68

  Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    5.61

  Squad number6Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    5.50

  Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    5.50

  Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.46

  Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    5.43

  Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    5.40

  Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    5.37

  Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    5.26

  Squad number20Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    4.89

  Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    4.75

  Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    4.73

  Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    4.36

Aston Villa

  Squad number9Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    7.66

  Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.19

  Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    6.95

  Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.93

  Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.79

  Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    6.70

  Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    6.70

  Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    6.69

  Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    6.63

  Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.59

  Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    6.59

  Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    6.56

  Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    6.43

  Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    6.42

  Squad number35Player nameArcher
    Average rating

    6.34

  Squad number17Player nameAugustinsson
    Average rating

    6.29

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 13GroßBooked at 82mins
  • 5Dunk
  • 6Colwill
  • 30EstupiñánSubstituted forLampteyat 81'minutes
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 25CaicedoBooked at 57mins
  • 7March
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forEncisoat 5'minutesSubstituted forVeltmanat 59'minutes
  • 11Trossard
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forUndavat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 23Steele
  • 27Gilmour
  • 28Ferguson
  • 29van Hecke
  • 34Veltman
  • 43Turns

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MartínezBooked at 90mins
  • 2CashBooked at 79mins
  • 4Konsa
  • 5MingsBooked at 26mins
  • 27DigneSubstituted forAugustinssonat 82'minutes
  • 7McGinnBooked at 90mins
  • 44KamaraBooked at 85mins
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forDendonckerat 83'minutes
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forYoungat 69'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forBaileyat 74'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 9IngsSubstituted forArcherat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 16Chambers
  • 17Augustinsson
  • 18Young
  • 20Bednarek
  • 25Olsen
  • 31Bailey
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 35Archer
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
31,581

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Aston Villa 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Aston Villa 2.

  3. Booking

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  6. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  8. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa. John McGinn tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Levi Colwill.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  17. Booking

    Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal14121133112237
2Man City14102240142632
3Newcastle1586129111830
4Tottenham1592431211029
5Man Utd147341819-124
6Liverpool1464428171122
7Brighton146352319421
8Chelsea146351717021
9Fulham155552324-120
10Brentford154742325-219
11Crystal Palace145451518-319
12Aston Villa155371622-618
13Leicester155282525017
14Bournemouth154471832-1416
15