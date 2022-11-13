Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Danny Ings has now scored four goals in as many games after his double against Brighton.

Danny Ings scored twice as Aston Villa beat Brighton for their first Premier League away win of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister put the hosts ahead after just 49 seconds when he took the ball from Douglas Luiz, following a heavy pass from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, and slotted in.

It was the fastest Brighton have ever scored in the Premier League.

But Ings levelled from the penalty spot in the 20th minute after Lewis Dunk fouled John McGinn in the box.

Despite the game being relatively open, Villa were better in the final third and they continued to cause problems for Brighton.

Luiz made up for his earlier error when he played a part in his side's 54th-minute winner. He challenged Mac Allister on the edge of the box before pushing the ball into the path of Ings who tucked away a calm finish at the near post.

Despite their bright start and having much of the possession in the game, Brighton did not do enough to trouble Villa keeper Martinez.

They drop to seventh place, while Villa go into the World Cup break sitting in 12th place, five points clear of the relegation spots.

Player of the match Danny Ings with an average of 7.66

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 6.09 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 5.81 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 5.68 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 5.61 Squad number 6 Player name Colwill Average rating 5.50 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 5.50 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 5.46 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 5.43 Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 5.40 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 5.37 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 5.26 Squad number 20 Player name Enciso Average rating 4.89 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 4.75 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 4.73 Squad number 21 Player name Undav Average rating 4.36 Aston Villa Avg Squad number 9 Player name Ings Average rating 7.66 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 7.19 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 6.95 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.93 Squad number 44 Player name Kamara Average rating 6.79 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 6.70 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 6.70 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 6.69 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 6.63 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 6.59 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 6.59 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 6.56 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 6.43 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 6.42 Squad number 35 Player name Archer Average rating 6.34 Squad number 17 Player name Augustinsson Average rating 6.29