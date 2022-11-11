Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi says his side are "in a good moment" after three straight wins in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns in his squad ahead of Sunday's game.

Midfielder Alex Mac Allister is one booking from incurring a ban which would rule him out on Boxing Day.

Jacob Ramsey is in a similar situation for Aston Villa.

Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to recover from a thigh injury until the new year, while Diego Carlos is a long-term absentee.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

There were some rave reviews of Aston Villa when they beat Manchester United last weekend in Unai Emery's first game as manager, and they will look to maintain that momentum on the south coast.

But Brighton are in a really good place at the moment after back-to-back league wins, and they fully deserve to be in the top six based on their recent performances.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's only victory in the past 14 competitive meetings was by 2-1 away in the Premier League two years ago (D5, L8).

The Seagulls are winless in seven league and cup home fixtures against Aston Villa since a 1-0 top-flight triumph at Goldstone Ground in December 1980.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have earned back-to-back wins under Roberto De Zerbi following a run of two draws and three defeats in his first five games.

They can equal the club Premier League record of three consecutive victories, set in October 2018 under Chris Hughton.

Albion went into this weekend's fixtures in sixth place; their highest top-flight position on Christmas Day is eighth in 1981-82.

Their solitary defeat in the past 10 home league games came against Spurs last month.

Both Brighton and Aston Villa have scored a league-high six goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season.

Aston Villa

Villa are winless in all seven Premier League away fixtures this season, managing only two points and three goals.

Their only triumph in 12 away league matches was 3-1 at Burnley in May (D3, L8).

Aston Villa have won two of their past three league games, as many as they had in their previous 15. They're vying to record consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since May.

Unai Emery won only eight of his 25 Premier League away games as Arsenal manager.

Both of Emery's previous Premier League meetings against Brighton ended in a 1-1 draw.

