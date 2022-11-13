Close menu
FulhamFulham1Man UtdManchester United2

Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Alejandro Garnacho scores dramatic injury-time winner

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Craven Cottage

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alejandro Garnacho
Teenager Alejandro Garnacho was the match-winner after replacing Anthony Martial in the 72nd minute

Manchester United snatched a dramatic 93rd-minute winner through substitute Alejandro Garnacho as they beat Fulham in a thrilling final Premier League match before the Qatar World Cup.

In a pulsating second half at Craven Cottage, Fulham looked to have earned a point before the 18-year-old Argentine raced through and arrowed a shot into the bottom corner past Bernd Leno.

Fulham's Dan James had earlier came off the bench to grab an equaliser from Tom Cairney's low cross to give the hosts what looked to be a well-deserved point after David de Gea had made a number of fine saves.

Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match for Denmark against Finland in June 2021, had put the visitors ahead in the first half with his first United goal, sliding in to finish at the back post from a low cross from Bruno Fernandes.

But Garnacho's winner with practically the last kick of the match gave United the three points.

The Premier League now takes a six-week break because of the Qatar World Cup, which begins on 20 November, with no domestic top-flight matches until 26 December.

The win leaves United fifth, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand on Antonio Conte's side.

Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen is the first Danish player to score for Manchester United since goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel scored against FC Rotor Volgograd in the Uefa Cup in September 1995

Fulham have either been promoted to or relegated from the Premier League in each of the previous five seasons, but are well placed to end that up-and-down run as they sit ninth, having already matched the five wins they gained in their previous top-flight campaign in 2020-21.

De Gea saves keep United in it before Garnacho takes the headlines

The result was harsh on Fulham, who had looked to be getting another excellent result at home after they had won three times at Craven Cottage and drawn 2-2 with Liverpool in the opening match of the season.

But Garnacho, who has represented both Spain and Argentina at younger age groups, scored his first Premier League goal to enhance his rapidly blossoming reputation.

He only made his United debut in April, scored his first goal for the club against Real Sociedad in the Europa League 10 days ago and produced an impressive late cameo, providing two assists, in United's 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa on Thursday.

But United needed a superb performance from De Gea - overlooked for the Spain World Cup squad - to keep Fulham from taking the lead as the hosts played superbly in the second half after James, who spent two years with United, equalised.

United have 14 players that have been named in squads for Qatar, but Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo was again not involved because of illness, which also kept him out of Thursday's match.

Fulham were without top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored nine goals in 12 Premier League games this season, as his foot injury again ruled him out, with the Serbia striker hoping to be fit for his country's World Cup opener against Brazil on 24 November.

There will now be no top-flight football until 26 December but this match was a dramatic, thrilling way for the first half of a Premier League season like no other to come to a halt.

Player of the match

GarnachoAlejandro Garnacho

with an average of 8.20

Fulham

  1. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.83

  2. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    6.50

  3. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    6.42

  4. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    6.10

  5. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    5.90

  6. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    5.82

  7. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    5.82

  8. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    5.74

  9. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.71

  10. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    5.70

  11. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    5.47

  12. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    5.43

  13. Squad number25Player nameOnomah
    Average rating

    5.18

Manchester United

  1. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    8.20

  2. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    7.67

  3. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    7.46

  4. Squad number6Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.92

  5. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    6.60

  6. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.47

  7. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    6.29

  8. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    6.07

  9. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.03

  10. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    5.90

  11. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    5.69

  12. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.64

  13. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.43

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 14De Cordova-ReidBooked at 33mins
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 26João Palhinha
  • 10CairneySubstituted forOnomahat 90+2'minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forJamesat 59'minutes
  • 18Pereira
  • 20Willian
  • 30Alves Morais

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Tosin
  • 5Duffy
  • 12Chalobah
  • 21James
  • 25Onomah
  • 27Mbabu
  • 38Harris
  • 45Sekularac

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 12Malacia
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 6Martínez
  • 23Shaw
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14Eriksen
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forMcTominayat 55'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Rashford
  • 9MartialSubstituted forGarnachoat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 17Fred
  • 30Bishop
  • 31Dúbravka
  • 34van de Beek
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho
  • 55Iqbal
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away9
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 1, Manchester United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Manchester United 2.

  3. Booking

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 1, Manchester United 2. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a through ball.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Tom Cairney.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).

  10. Post update

    Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).

  13. Post update

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Pereira (Fulham).

  16. Post update

    Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by João Palhinha (Fulham).

Comments

Join the conversation

562 comments

  • Comment posted by Zapi, today at 18:32

    I knew united were going to win this from the moment Chris Sutton predicted a defeat

    • Reply posted by EXCEL , today at 18:43

      EXCEL replied:
      He is just bad as Mark Lawrenson.
      It's time to dump the Prediction feature.

  • Comment posted by EjukayshunWurks, today at 18:32

    What’s it going to be ABUs? How are you going to take the shine off a young lads excellent winning goal?

    Offside? You don’t like his hair?

    You’ll find something won’t you?

    We’ll leave you to have your moan and whinge. It’s what you do.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 18:45

      SleepPoster replied:
      🤬 Gutted

  • Comment posted by Ribbo, today at 18:34

    A game Man Utd should have won with ease but typically after missed chance after missed chance they made it much harder work for themselves than needed to be.

    Garnacho looks a special player. Been enjoying his youth games for the past 2 years

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:40

      Sport Report replied:
      United just need to win their game in hand 11-0 to move into the top four

  • Comment posted by SAFinfantry, today at 18:32

    Hahaha ha Sutton o' Sutton🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:47

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Do people really take his predictions that seriously? Fans here seem to take them to heart and I can't really figure out why.

  • Comment posted by Hoof Hearted, today at 18:33

    I'm only here to read the comments from the exploding Abu's.

    • Reply posted by dt, today at 18:52

      dt replied:
      I'd worry more about being dominated by a weakened Fulham missing their star player pal. If Mitrovic plays, they score AT LEAST 3. Man U were shocking. As per. :)

  • Comment posted by Patrick Neylan, today at 18:33

    Ten Hag applying the backbone that MU have lacked to win when under pressure. Fulham showing their Premier League credentials. Hard win, hard loss.

    • Reply posted by dt, today at 18:56

      dt replied:
      Man U look exactly the same as they did under Ole. Literally no difference. A lucky late win against a weakened Fulham without their star player would concern me if I were a Man U supporter. They looked shocking.

  • Comment posted by loggo, today at 18:31

    Quite a few ipads thrown to the floor when the lad put that ball in the back of the net 😉

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 18:33

      Pandemania replied:
      Fair few insurance claims in Merseyside going in is that what you're meaning ? Lol

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:30

    Garnacho the little Messi does it again

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:35

      Sport Report replied:
      He's smaller than Messi?

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 18:32

    Well early days but Garnachos looking like a bit of a baller. I know all clubs have been there before with young players but seems to be an intelligence about his play so far. Good to watch him either way

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 19:00

      Sport Report replied:
      James looked good for Fulham. Wouldn't be at all surprised if United took a closer look at him.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:32

    United should've been well clear I mist admit. Too many chances wasted again.

    • Reply posted by Ron, today at 18:37

      Ron replied:
      True, however I feel the goals will come.

  • Comment posted by Max Mayfield, today at 18:33

    A win is a win, another 3 points on the boad.

    Great finish from Garnacho to show City how to beat Fulham without dodgy penalties.

    • Reply posted by Greenheys23, today at 18:36

      Greenheys23 replied:
      Rent free

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 18:33

    Heartbreaking for Fulham that's twice in 2 weeks, they played well and Paulinha was just immense.

    They had some good chances as well which made DDG work.
    However in football you need to take your chances and when you don't you can literally end up with nothing after working your socks off all game.

    Well played Fulham, deserved at least a draw and good finish for the young Utd lad.

    • Reply posted by Peter Decker, today at 18:50

      Peter Decker replied:
      Fulham deserved better last week & this, they will play worse & win, didn't miss Mitrovic as much as I thought they would.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 18:35

    This lad Garnacho has such a bright future ahead of him. What pace!!!

  • Comment posted by Clive Pounds, today at 18:35

    LiVARpool fans…that hurt didn’t it. Enjoy your World Cup break, if you can

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 18:41

      SleepPoster replied:
      Gotta love ittt

  • Comment posted by Elusive, today at 18:32

    Garnacho (90'+3 minutes). cry here.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 18:37

      Pandemania replied:
      Half of Liverpool had to delete their comments garnacho shut Merseyside down again

  • Comment posted by JRD, today at 18:34

    Argentina! Argentina!

    • Reply posted by Cantonawont, today at 19:15

      Cantonawont replied:
      Get your money on them for the WC

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 18:32

    Garnacho is what you call a generational talent, reminds me of how electric Rashford was when he broke through. Well played Fulham, Palhinha was on fire today.

    • Reply posted by Scotm33, today at 18:41

      Scotm33 replied:
      So you contradict yourself. Rashford has never and will never be a great player just the BBC and English media hype.

  • Comment posted by Klaatu, today at 18:30

    Even as a United fan I was hoping Rashford would pick up a little knock that sidelined him for 4 or 5 weeks. Southgate could then rightfully select Toney.

    If Rash and Kane, who is shattered, is all we have in Qatar then we’ll be home pretty quick

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:41

      Sport Report replied:
      Fingers crossed

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 18:32

    Quality! Garnacho is something special! Not just today but he’s been putting in performances every game.
    United should have sealed the game earlier. Need to be more clincal.

    Nice 3 points before the World Cup break! Now that sounds strange to say