Match ends, Burnley 3, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Burnley overwhelmed Blackburn Rovers with three second-half goals as Vincent Kompany's Clarets returned to the top of the Championship in style.
Turf Moor favourite Ashley Barnes opened his Championship account for the season to score twice, either side of one from Belgian winger Anass Zaroury, as Rovers ended up on the wrong side of a local derby hammering.
In the first league meeting between the two old East Lancashire rivals in six-and-a-half years, it was goalless at half-time as the hosts took until just before the break to test visiting keeper Thomas Kaminski.
But Barnes broke the deadlock on 55 minutes, timing his run to meet Zaroury's left-wing cross and power a header into the bottom right corner.
They then doubled their lead on 74 minutes when Barnes' right-foot volley on the turn was well saved by Kaminski, the ball ran loose and Zaroury drilled in a low right-foot shot from the edge of the box - for his sixth goal of the season.
And Barnes, who had also scored in the 3-1 midweek Carabao Cup win over Crawley, wrapped up the scoring nine minutes from time.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 22da Silva
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29MaatsenSubstituted forTaylorat 83'minutes
- 24Cullen
- 4CorkBooked at 61mins
- 17ManuelSubstituted forTellaat 71'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 19ZarourySubstituted forGudmundssonat 88'minutes
- 10BarnesSubstituted forDervisogluat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 7Gudmundsson
- 14Roberts
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 23Tella
- 26Bastien
- 30Dervisoglu
Blackburn
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Kaminski
- 5Hyam
- 4AyalaBooked at 86mins
- 15Mola
- 19Hedges
- 30GarrettSubstituted forBuckleyat 70'minutes
- 6Morton
- 27TravisBooked at 42minsSubstituted forDackat 76'minutes
- 2Brittain
- 9GallagherSubstituted forValeat 53'minutes
- 22Brereton
Substitutes
- 3Pickering
- 10Dolan
- 13Pears
- 16Wharton
- 21Buckley
- 23Dack
- 29Vale
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 21,747
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Jóhann Gudmundsson replaces Anass Zaroury.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Halil Dervisoglu replaces Ashley Barnes.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley).
Post update
Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Daniel Ayala (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Clinton Mola.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Cork (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Post update
Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Charlie Taylor replaces Ian Maatsen.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 3, Blackburn Rovers 0. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Ian Maatsen tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Post update
Clinton Mola (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Comments
