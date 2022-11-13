Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley3BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Burnley 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Clarets win East Lancashire derby to return to top of Championship

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments41

Ashley Barnes' goal was his first in the league at Turf Moor since February 2021
Ashley Barnes' goal was his first in the league at Turf Moor since February 2021

Burnley overwhelmed Blackburn Rovers with three second-half goals as Vincent Kompany's Clarets returned to the top of the Championship in style.

Turf Moor favourite Ashley Barnes opened his Championship account for the season to score twice, either side of one from Belgian winger Anass Zaroury, as Rovers ended up on the wrong side of a local derby hammering.

In the first league meeting between the two old East Lancashire rivals in six-and-a-half years, it was goalless at half-time as the hosts took until just before the break to test visiting keeper Thomas Kaminski.

But Barnes broke the deadlock on 55 minutes, timing his run to meet Zaroury's left-wing cross and power a header into the bottom right corner.

They then doubled their lead on 74 minutes when Barnes' right-foot volley on the turn was well saved by Kaminski, the ball ran loose and Zaroury drilled in a low right-foot shot from the edge of the box - for his sixth goal of the season.

And Barnes, who had also scored in the 3-1 midweek Carabao Cup win over Crawley, wrapped up the scoring nine minutes from time.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 22da Silva
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29MaatsenSubstituted forTaylorat 83'minutes
  • 24Cullen
  • 4CorkBooked at 61mins
  • 17ManuelSubstituted forTellaat 71'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 19ZarourySubstituted forGudmundssonat 88'minutes
  • 10BarnesSubstituted forDervisogluat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 23Tella
  • 26Bastien
  • 30Dervisoglu

Blackburn

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 5Hyam
  • 4AyalaBooked at 86mins
  • 15Mola
  • 19Hedges
  • 30GarrettSubstituted forBuckleyat 70'minutes
  • 6Morton
  • 27TravisBooked at 42minsSubstituted forDackat 76'minutes
  • 2Brittain
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forValeat 53'minutes
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 3Pickering
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 16Wharton
  • 21Buckley
  • 23Dack
  • 29Vale
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
21,747

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home17
Away1
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 3, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Jóhann Gudmundsson replaces Anass Zaroury.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Halil Dervisoglu replaces Ashley Barnes.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley).

  6. Post update

    Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Daniel Ayala (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Clinton Mola.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Cork (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

  13. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Charlie Taylor replaces Ian Maatsen.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 3, Blackburn Rovers 0. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Ian Maatsen tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  20. Post update

    Clinton Mola (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by tony61, today at 15:01

    were you watching sheff utd , told you we would be back on top for sunday tea , it was like taking smarties from a baby

  • Comment posted by Sean56, today at 14:59

    Great result Burnley - from a Blade

    • Reply posted by tony61, today at 15:02

      tony61 replied:
      said you were only keeping top spot warm for us

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 14:57

    When will FL managers realise players with limited ability cannot play out from the back play to the players strengths that are available to you, it’s not just Blackburn it happens multiple times every weekend.

  • Comment posted by Man U H8ter, today at 14:56

    Atrocious performance from us, Burnley deserved the win, albeit with a lot of help from the officials. Thought Cork and Barnes should have seen red

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 14:56

    As a chelsea season ticket holder of 50 years, a great derby and a win for my third love ,the Mrs is in the room a credit to the championship, but Ashley Barnes conduct is not a plus for the clarets

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 14:55

    How did Barnes stay on the pitch ?

  • Comment posted by Kitson, today at 14:53

    Turf Moor: Happy Place

  • Comment posted by davet, today at 14:52

    As a neutral it was a bit men against little girls. Rovers were pitifully disappointing.

  • Comment posted by Anne Foster, today at 14:52

    Well done Burnley. Up the Clarets

  • Comment posted by steven Anderson, today at 14:51

    How does ashley barnes stay on the pitch?

    • Reply posted by davet, today at 14:54

      davet replied:
      Same way Ayala does.

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 14:51

    Burnley have a lot of strength and depth in their squad and along with a few others in the division that were recently in the premiership. I fancy them for automatic promotion and wining the league. The players showed their quality on football field again today. Blackburn still might make the playoffs but it's a tight division.

  • Comment posted by Bryan Knowles, today at 14:51

    Ashley Barne is an out and out thug. What on earth possesses him to endanger the goalkeeper by aggressively and unnecessarily pushing him into the net? That sort of behaviour should merit pushment perhaps even a red card!

  • Comment posted by Easy to be green when youre rich, today at 14:48

    Biggest mystery is how Barnes avoided yellow cards at least 3 times. Second biggest is how B/burn are in the top 6?

    • Reply posted by Ziltoid, today at 14:50

      Ziltoid replied:
      Speaking as a Blackburn fan, those are both excellent questions.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:47

    Up the Clarets. Can't wait to see Benson up against Harry Maguire, it will be like Maradona against Terry Fenwick.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 14:47

    Burnley had their reality check against Sheffield United. Blackburn got theirs today.

  • Comment posted by stevobfc, today at 14:47

    Shocked how easy that was ! Great for us clarets but for a Blackburn fan I’d be a little upset ! For an alleged competitor awful .

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 14:46

    How did we not beat Blackburn. Moyes out!

  • Comment posted by Pedromendez, today at 14:45

    How damn poor are Rovers

    • Reply posted by stirling t, today at 14:48

      stirling t replied:
      Worse team I've seen this season ,how are they 3rd ,??

  • Comment posted by Zorro, today at 14:44

    I see that Rovers have fought hard and managed to keep a draw off their stats this season. Well done lads. 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by electric, today at 14:44

    Burnley and Blackburn , dream holiday destinations.

    • Reply posted by rp, today at 14:52

      rp replied:
      And?

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley21118240231741
2Sheff Utd21115535191638
3Blackburn2112092422236
4Watford219662822633
5Norwich219572923632
6Millwall209472622431
7QPR219482624231
8Swansea218762728-131
9Preston218761820-231
10Luton217952322130
11Coventry198562118329
12Reading2192102330-729
13Birmingham217772320328
14Middlesbrough217682926327
15Sunderland207672623327
16Rotherham216872526-126
17Stoke2174102227-525
18Bristol City216692729-224
19Cardiff2173111725-824
20Hull2173112539-1424
21West Brom205872424023
22Wigan2165102131-1023
23Blackpool2164112433-922
24Huddersfield2054111926-719
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport