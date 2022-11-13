Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley12:30BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: Turf Moor, England

Burnley v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 22da Silva
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 4Cork
  • 17Manuel
  • 8Brownhill
  • 19Zaroury
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 23Tella
  • 26Bastien
  • 30Dervisoglu

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 5Hyam
  • 4Ayala
  • 15Mola
  • 19Hedges
  • 6Morton
  • 27Travis
  • 2Brittain
  • 30Garrett
  • 22Brereton
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 3Pickering
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 16Wharton
  • 21Buckley
  • 23Dack
  • 29Vale
Referee:
David Coote

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd21115535191638
2Burnley20108237231438
3Blackburn2012082419536
4Watford219662822633
5Norwich219572923632
6Millwall209472622431
7QPR219482624231
8Swansea218762728-131
9Preston218761820-231
10Luton217952322130
11Coventry198562118329
12Reading2192102330-729
13Birmingham217772320328
14Middlesbrough217682926327
15Sunderland207672623327
16Rotherham216872526-126
17Stoke2174102227-525
18Bristol City216692729-224
19Cardiff2173111725-824
20Hull2173112539-1424
21West Brom205872424023
22Wigan2165102131-1023
23Blackpool2164112433-922
24Huddersfield2054111926-719
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport