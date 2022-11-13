Burnley v Blackburn Rovers

BurnleyBurnley12:30BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 22da Silva
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 24Cullen
- 4Cork
- 17Manuel
- 8Brownhill
- 19Zaroury
- 10Barnes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 7Gudmundsson
- 14Roberts
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 23Tella
- 26Bastien
- 30Dervisoglu
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Kaminski
- 5Hyam
- 4Ayala
- 15Mola
- 19Hedges
- 6Morton
- 27Travis
- 2Brittain
- 30Garrett
- 22Brereton
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 3Pickering
- 10Dolan
- 13Pears
- 16Wharton
- 21Buckley
- 23Dack
- 29Vale
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match report to follow.