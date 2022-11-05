Close menu
United States Major League Soccer
Los Angeles Football ClubLos Angeles Football Club3Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union3
Los Angeles Football Club win 3-0 on penalties

Los Angeles Football Club 3-3 Philadelphia Union: Gareth Bale helps LAFC win MLS Cup after shootout

Gareth Bale and his LAFC team-mates celebrate
Gareth Bale scored the last-ditch equaliser after coming off the bench in extra time

Gareth Bale scored a last-minute equaliser in extra time before Los Angeles FC beat Philadelphia Union on penalties to win the MLS Cup.

The Wales captain had been named on the bench for the game after recovering from a leg injury in the play-offs.

But he climbed off the bench in the 97th minute before heading in to make it 3-3 right at the death, minutes after Philadelphia had scored.

LAFC then won the shoot-out 3-0 to win the title for the first time.

Bale's return to fitness and his significant contribution to the win comes at a good time for Wales, who name their World Cup squad on Wednesday before the tournament in Qatar starts on 20 November.

In what was arguably one of the most memorable games in Major League Soccer history, LAFC had taken the lead in the first half when Kellyn Acosta struck with a deflected free-kick.

Daniel Gazdag equalised midway through the second half when he stopped a low shot from distance to fire in from close range.

Jesus Murillo thought he had won it normal time for LAFC with a strike in the 83rd minute but Jack Elliott equalised two minutes later.

The drama continued in extra time as LAFC then had goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau sent off for a foul, which also resulted in him needing to be taken off on a stretcher.

Elliott then scored four minutes into added time in extra time and looked to have sealed it for Philadelphia.

But, with nine minutes of added time being played, Bale's dramatic 128th-minute equaliser took the game to penalties, where substitute goalkeeper John McCarthy made two crucial saves before Ilie Sanchez scored the decisive spot-kick to seal a memorable win for LAFC.

Line-ups

Los Angeles Football Club

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16CrépeauBooked at 116mins
  • 24Hollingshead
  • 3Murillo
  • 25IbeaghaBooked at 87mins
  • 12Palacios
  • 20CifuentesBooked at 65mins
  • 6Sánchez
  • 23AcostaSubstituted forTelloat 90'minutes
  • 10VelaSubstituted forBaleat 97'minutes
  • 9ArangoSubstituted forOpokuat 74'minutesSubstituted forMcCarthyat 117'minutes
  • 99Bouanga

Substitutes

  • 2Escobar
  • 4Segura
  • 7Blessing
  • 11Bale
  • 14Chiellini
  • 22Opoku
  • 32Méndez
  • 37Tello
  • 77McCarthy

Philadelphia Union

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 18Blake
  • 15Mbaizo
  • 5Glesnes
  • 3ElliottBooked at 14mins
  • 27Wagner
  • 16McGlynnSubstituted forAaronsonat 84'minutes
  • 8Martínez
  • 6Gazdag
  • 31Flach
  • 9CarranzaBooked at 90mins
  • 7UhreSubstituted forBurkeat 71'minutesSubstituted forDonovanat 120+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Freese
  • 2Real
  • 11Bedoya
  • 19Burke
  • 20Bueno
  • 25Donovan
  • 26Harriel
  • 30Aaronson
  • 33Sullivan
Referee:
Ismail Elfath
Attendance:
22,384

Match Stats

Home TeamLos Angeles Football ClubAway TeamPhiladelphia Union
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home16
Away17
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away26

