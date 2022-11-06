Watch: Foy and Andrews score to win Irish Cup for Glens

Glentoran captain Jessica Foy dedicated her stunning free-kick goal in her side's Irish Cup final win to former Irish League footballer Frankie Wilson.

Foy scored with a long-range angled strike - which she said she intended - to open the scoring as the Glens defeated Sion Swifts 2-1 at Windsor Park.

Wilson, a former Antrim GAA star who played in the Irish League for Cliftonville, Ballyclare Comrades and Bangor, passed away last week aged 52 after a battle with cancer.

"I would like to dedicate it [the goal] to Frank Wilson, who passed away last week," said Foy who, like Wilson, is a schoolteacher.

"He was a great supporter of mine, he was here last year backing us all the way. He was a great miss for me tonight but thankfully he gave me that belief to go for it."

Wilson was head of PE at Our Lady and St Patrick's College in Belfast

She added: "I definitely meant it. When I had a look and lined it up, I definitely fancied it."

Foy's spectacular free-kick opened the scoring in the 28th minute of Saturday night's decider, with Northern Ireland international Joely Andrews adding a second five minutes later.

Substitute Tara O'Connor-Farren pulled one back for Sion on 88 minutes but the Glens held on for what was their fourth consecutive success in the competition.

With the County Antrim Cup already secured, victory in the last match of the season for the Women's Premiership runners-up made it a cup double in a season when they lost their league title to Cliftonville.

"It [the Irish Cup] is one we always take immense pride in lifting and it is one we always look for when the fixtures come out, to make sure we are in the final," continued Foy, who has lifted the trophy as captain on each of those four occasions.

"Thankfully I've had the honour of lifting the trophy for the fourth time now. What an incredible bunch of girls we have at Glentoran, an incredible squad that just keeps pushing and pushing.

"We keep going each year and thankfully we were able to lift the cup again.

"We knew it was going to be a really tough test for us. Sion were putting pressure on us from the first whistle and putting us on the back foot.

"It just goes to show the character of this team, not only to retain the title once but this is four times now and it is just incredible - it is a really special group that we are working with."

For fellow cup final goalscorer Andrews, Saturday night's success capped a remarkable year during which she helped make history by playing for Northern Ireland in their first-ever Euros in the summer.

"It was the last game of the season, we left it all out there and thankfully we have come away with the silverware," she said.

"It's been crazy, I've loved every second of it. It was great playing FT football and I've thoroughly enjoyed it."