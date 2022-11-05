Match ends, Atalanta 1, Napoli 2.
Leaders Napoli fought back after falling behind to defeat second-place Atalanta and strengthen their grip at the top of the Serie A table.
Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman put Atalanta ahead with a penalty after a handball by Victor Osimhen.
Napoli's Nigeria striker made amends when he headed the equaliser before Elif Elmas' finish won the game.
Napoli, who have not won Serie A since 1989-90, ended the match eight points clear at the top of the table.
AC Milan will cut the lead to six points if they beat Spezia in the late kick-off (19:45 GMT).
While Napoli have won nine league games in a row to move on to 35 points from 13 games, Atalanta are second in the table on 27 from 13 games.
Line-ups
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Musso
- 2TolóiBooked at 90mins
- 28DemiralBooked at 36mins
- 42Scalvini
- 33HateboerSubstituted forSoppyat 86'minutes
- 7KoopmeinersSubstituted forde Roonat 81'minutes
- 13dos Santos Lourenco da Silva
- 3MaehleBooked at 90mins
- 88PasalicSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 71'minutes
- 17HøjlundBooked at 58minsSubstituted forZapataat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11LookmanSubstituted forBogaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Okoli
- 10Boga
- 15de Roon
- 18Malinovskyi
- 19Djimsiti
- 21Zortea
- 22Ruggeri
- 31Rossi
- 57Sportiello
- 91Zapata
- 93Soppy
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 3KimBooked at 57mins
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 17Olivera
- 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forGaetanoat 90+3'minutes
- 68Lobotka
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forPolitanoat 64'minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forNdombéléat 64'minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 75'minutes
- 7ElmasSubstituted forZerbinat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 6Mário Rui
- 12Marfella
- 18Simeone
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 31Zedadka
- 55Östigard
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 1, Napoli 2.
Post update
Offside, Atalanta. Joakim Maehle tries a through ball, but Giorgio Scalvini is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérémie Boga.
Post update
Foul by Kim Min-Jae (Napoli).
Post update
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Alessio Zerbin replaces Eljif Elmas.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Gianluca Gaetano replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Booking
Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Napoli. Matteo Politano tries a through ball, but André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Brandon Soppy replaces Hans Hateboer.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Post update
Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskyi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joakim Maehle.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Marten de Roon replaces Teun Koopmeiners.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Jérémie Boga replaces Ademola Lookman.
Post update
Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).