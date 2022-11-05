Last updated on .From the section European Football

Victor Osimhen (32) has surpassed Simy (31) as the leading Nigerian goalscorer in Serie A

Leaders Napoli fought back after falling behind to defeat second-place Atalanta and strengthen their grip at the top of the Serie A table.

Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman put Atalanta ahead with a penalty after a handball by Victor Osimhen.

Napoli's Nigeria striker made amends when he headed the equaliser before Elif Elmas' finish won the game.

Napoli, who have not won Serie A since 1989-90, ended the match eight points clear at the top of the table.

AC Milan will cut the lead to six points if they beat Spezia in the late kick-off (19:45 GMT).

While Napoli have won nine league games in a row to move on to 35 points from 13 games, Atalanta are second in the table on 27 from 13 games.