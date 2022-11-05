Nottingham Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White said his side were "cheated out of three points" after they conceded a controversial penalty in their 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson stuck his glove out in a one-on-one with Yoane Wissa and was deemed to have clipped the Brentford forward in the box.

Referee Andre Marriner did not award the spot-kick initially and was advised by VAR to look at the incident on the monitor.

"I looked at the penalty back and don't have a clue what the referee has seen," said Gibbs-White. "We came in at half-time angry but we had to use that emotion to get back into the game."

Players surrounded the referee after he awarded the penalty, which was converted by Bryan Mbeumo, as fans booed and berated the decision having seen replays on the big screen.

Forest had three penalty shouts of their own turned down and despite a late equaliser, which salvaged the home side a point at the City Ground, frustrations were still evident at full-time.

Gibbs-White, 22, who signed for Forest in the summer for a club record £25m, said: "I think we deserved three points - it was two errors that cost us. We gave the ball away for their penalty and lost the ball again for the second goal. We battered them really.

"We got that equaliser right at the end which I felt was fully deserved but we should have got three points. I'm just happy we didn't come away with no points."

'We feel hard done by'

Forest boss Steve Cooper's anger was directed at the lack of consistency in Marriner and VAR's decision-making.

"My feeling is that if that's a penalty then there should be four in the game," Cooper said. "If he has to look at the screen for ours then he should for the other three."

Emmanuel Dennis thought he deserved a penalty when Mathias Jensen stepped in on his run before Josh Dasilva shoved Ryan Yates and the Forest captain appealed for a spot-kick, but nothing was given after a lengthy VAR check.

"We feel the one on Dennis in the first half and then Yates is worse than the one given against us and the one on Gibbs-White in the second half as well," said Cooper.

Gibbs-White hurdled a defender but did appear to have took a nick while doing so in the second half but VAR did not see fit to intervene.

"We feel hard done by and it's pretty plain to see. The system let the referee down more than a little bit. We're feeling that luck was against us but the goals we conceded as well, I've got mixed feelings," said Cooper.

"Great to show heart in the end and get something out of the game but I'm fighting hard to bite my tongue.

"With all that's gone on today I have to take a step back and look at the overall performance."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he thought the foul on Wissa warranted a penalty but praised the referee in what he said was a "difficult" game to officiate.

"I thought it was very difficult for the referee. I think he did brilliant. I believe in trust so I decide to trust them," he said.

Forest remain rooted to the bottom of the league with 10 points from 14 games while Brentford are 10th.