Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the first player to score in four successive Bundesliga matches for Bayern since Robert Lewandowski between December 2021 and January 2022

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continued his sensational scoring form with a double as Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin to go top of the Bundesliga table.

Teenager Jamal Musiala scored Bayern's opener from a Sadio Mane pass.

Choupo-Moting scored twice in 79 seconds by pouncing on loose balls in the box, taking him on to nine goals in his last seven games for Bayern.

Dodi Lukebakio scored a volley and Davie Selke netted a penalty to give Hertha hope late in the first half.

In potentially a huge blow to Canada before their first World Cup since 1986, Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies went off with a hamstring injury in the second half.

Union Berlin can go back to the top of the table if they win at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Bayern fans unveiled a banner protesting the Qatar World Cup after Fifa wrote to all 32 countries asking them to 'put football first'

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0 to go third, Eintracht Frankfurt, in fifth, beat Augsburg 2-1 and sixth-placed Leipzig saw off Hoffenheim 3-1.