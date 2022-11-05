Close menu
German Bundesliga
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin2Bayern MunichBayern Munich3

Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting double sends Bayern top

.From the section European Football

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the first player to score in four successive Bundesliga matches for Bayern since Robert Lewandowski between December 2021 and January 2022

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continued his sensational scoring form with a double as Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin to go top of the Bundesliga table.

Teenager Jamal Musiala scored Bayern's opener from a Sadio Mane pass.

Choupo-Moting scored twice in 79 seconds by pouncing on loose balls in the box, taking him on to nine goals in his last seven games for Bayern.

Dodi Lukebakio scored a volley and Davie Selke netted a penalty to give Hertha hope late in the first half.

In potentially a huge blow to Canada before their first World Cup since 1986, Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies went off with a hamstring injury in the second half.

Union Berlin can go back to the top of the table if they win at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Bayern Munich fans unveil a banner about the Qatar World Cup during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern München at Olympiastadion on November 05, 2022 in Berlin, Germany
Bayern fans unveiled a banner protesting the Qatar World Cup after Fifa wrote to all 32 countries asking them to 'put football first'

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0 to go third, Eintracht Frankfurt, in fifth, beat Augsburg 2-1 and sixth-placed Leipzig saw off Hoffenheim 3-1.

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Christensen
  • 16Kenny
  • 3Rogel
  • 20Kempf
  • 21PlattenhardtSubstituted forMittelstädtat 65'minutes
  • 23RichterSubstituted forMaolidaat 78'minutes
  • 29TousartSubstituted forBoatengat 85'minutes
  • 8SerdarSubstituted forEjukeat 64'minutes
  • 10Boëtius
  • 7SelkeSubstituted forKangaat 64'minutes
  • 14Lukebakio

Substitutes

  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Uremovic
  • 11Maolida
  • 12Ernst
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 18Kanga
  • 27Boateng
  • 34Sunjic
  • 40Ejuke

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forHernándezat 64'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 78'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 75'minutes
  • 42Musiala
  • 17ManéSubstituted forComanat 64'minutes
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 10Sané
  • 11Coman
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 21Hernández
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Schenk
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
Referee:
Bastian Dankert
Attendance:
74,667

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 3.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Hertha Berlin. Myziane Maolida tries a through ball, but Agustín Rogel is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kevin-Prince Boateng (Hertha Berlin).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kevin-Prince Boateng (Hertha Berlin).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

  10. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Kevin-Prince Boateng replaces Lucas Tousart.

  12. Post update

    Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  15. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Myziane Maolida (Hertha Berlin).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Leon Goretzka.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Myziane Maolida replaces Marco Richter.

  19. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané replaces Serge Gnabry.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich1384141122928
2Union Berlin128222191226
3B Dortmund138142315825
4Freiburg127321813524
5Frankfurt137242721623
6RB Leipzig136432519622
7B Mgladbach135442320319
8Werder Bremen125342118318
9Hoffenheim135351916318
10Mainz135351822-418
11Wolfsburg134542019117
12Köln124532023-317
13Augsburg134271623-714
14Hertha Berlin132561620-411
15Stuttgart132561624-811
16B Leverkusen122371625-99
17VfL Bochum1321101135-247
18Schalke121381128-176
View full German Bundesliga table

