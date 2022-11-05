Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 3.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continued his sensational scoring form with a double as Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin to go top of the Bundesliga table.
Teenager Jamal Musiala scored Bayern's opener from a Sadio Mane pass.
Choupo-Moting scored twice in 79 seconds by pouncing on loose balls in the box, taking him on to nine goals in his last seven games for Bayern.
Dodi Lukebakio scored a volley and Davie Selke netted a penalty to give Hertha hope late in the first half.
In potentially a huge blow to Canada before their first World Cup since 1986, Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies went off with a hamstring injury in the second half.
Union Berlin can go back to the top of the table if they win at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0 to go third, Eintracht Frankfurt, in fifth, beat Augsburg 2-1 and sixth-placed Leipzig saw off Hoffenheim 3-1.
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Christensen
- 16Kenny
- 3Rogel
- 20Kempf
- 21PlattenhardtSubstituted forMittelstädtat 65'minutes
- 23RichterSubstituted forMaolidaat 78'minutes
- 29TousartSubstituted forBoatengat 85'minutes
- 8SerdarSubstituted forEjukeat 64'minutes
- 10Boëtius
- 7SelkeSubstituted forKangaat 64'minutes
- 14Lukebakio
Substitutes
- 2Pekarík
- 5Uremovic
- 11Maolida
- 12Ernst
- 17Mittelstädt
- 18Kanga
- 27Boateng
- 34Sunjic
- 40Ejuke
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 40Mazraoui
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 19DaviesSubstituted forHernándezat 64'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 78'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 75'minutes
- 42Musiala
- 17ManéSubstituted forComanat 64'minutes
- 13Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 10Sané
- 11Coman
- 18Sabitzer
- 21Hernández
- 26Ulreich
- 35Schenk
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
- Attendance:
- 74,667
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
