Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, VfL Bochum 1848 0.
Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko set a new record with a double in their Bundesliga win over Bochum.
With a fine drive into the top corner, he became the youngest person - at the age of 17 years and 350 days - to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals.
Giovanni Reyna scored a penalty after Donyell Malen was fouled and Philipp Hofmann had a goal disallowed for Bochum.
Moukoko scored a wonderful 40-yard lob to settle the game.
Those three goals came from Dortmund's first three shots. Twelve of their 23 Bundesliga goals this season have been scored by teenagers, including all three in this game.
Dortmund move up to third place with the win, while Bochum - who have conceded 35 league goals - remain in the relegation zone.
Elsewhere, Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 to go top of the Bundesliga, while Eintracht Frankfurt, in fifth, beat Augsburg 2-1 and sixth-placed Leipzig saw off Hoffenheim 3-1.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 25SüleSubstituted forPasslackat 67'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forT Hazardat 78'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 6ÖzcanBooked at 79mins
- 7ReynaSubstituted forReusat 67'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 21MalenSubstituted forAdeyemiat 68'minutes
- 18MoukokoSubstituted forModesteat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 10T Hazard
- 11Reus
- 20Modeste
- 23Can
- 27Adeyemi
- 30Passlack
- 33Meyer
- 44Coulibaly
- 47Papadopoulos
VfL Bochum
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Riemann
- 2GamboaBooked at 54mins
- 24Lampropoulos
- 20Ordets
- 3Soares
- 8Losilla
- 16StafylidisSubstituted forOsterhageat 78'minutes
- 9ZollerSubstituted forAntwi-Adjeiat 71'minutes
- 7StögerSubstituted forFörsterat 88'minutes
- 18Osei-TutuSubstituted forHoltmannat 71'minutes
- 33HofmannSubstituted forGanvoulaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Osterhage
- 10Förster
- 14Oermann
- 17Holtmann
- 21Esser
- 22Antwi-Adjei
- 23Janko
- 35Ganvoula
- 38Horn
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, VfL Bochum 1848 0.
Post update
Offside, VfL Bochum 1848. Philipp Förster tries a through ball, but Silvère Ganvoula is caught offside.
Post update
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Gamboa (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Silvère Ganvoula (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Osterhage.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Philipp Förster replaces Kevin Stöger.
Post update
Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Gamboa (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Felix Passlack.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Patrick Osterhage (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Dangerous play by Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Anthony Modeste replaces Youssoufa Moukoko.
Post update
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Osterhage (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Attempt missed. Silvère Ganvoula (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Stöger.
Booking
Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.