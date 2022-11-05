Rangers' Champions League group campaign was the worst of any side

There has been a "ferocious rush" to judge Celtic and Rangers' humbling Champions League showings, says former Parkhead manager Martin O'Neill.

Both Old Firm clubs finished bottom of their respective groups with neither side recording a victory.

Rangers also earned the unwanted tag of the worst ever group stage campaign of any team in the tournament.

"I'm not an apologist for either of the Old Firm managers," said O'Neill, who took Celtic to the 2003 Uefa Cup final.

"I wouldn't be phenomenally hard on two sides that have eventually had disappointing results in the Champions League in terms of expectations. Celtic's would've been higher due to their wave of confidence they went in with.

"It's only a few months since Rangers contested the Europa League final, that is a big, big achievement. Rangers were one save away from winning the competition.

"There is a ferocious rush to judgement. Champions League is very difficult to win home or away. It's a big learning curve for both clubs, maybe that you have to be a bit tighter, even if that means less chances during the game, be more clinical with the chances."

O'Neill, who won seven honours in just over five years in Glasgow, also cited a gulf in class in more ways than one that could cause both Celtic and Rangers problems.

"When i was managing Celtic I thought the other teams were still strong," he said on Sportsound.

"Hearts, very difficult to face, Dundee very strong, always concerned about Tannadice with United too and Pittodrie. At this minute I don't think those sides are as strong, so therefore you are going into European matches having to raise your game extraordinarily high from the weekend.

"Ange has a very positive approach, it's terrific. Next season he may not change but he will tinker with things. You can still be really positive in games but make adjustments and it still shouldn't look like a total change. There is room for improvement and to learn especially defensively.

"As for Rangers it was always a difficult group. There were disappointing moments and long periods where they were never in the game, but it is a big learning curve, and you have the drive now to try and improve."