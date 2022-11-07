Lopetegui will take charge of Wolves on 14 November, when the Premier League pauses for the World Cup

Second from bottom. No wins in four. Only eight goals scored all season. Can Julen Lopetgui fix Wolves' problems?

We asked you to get in touch after the 56-year-old former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss was confirmed as the club's new manager and BBC Radio WM's Wolves reporter Mike Taylor has responded to the questions you sent to BBC Sport.

Can Lopetegui bring the winning mentality missing at Wolves since Nuno Espirito Santo's exit?

It isn't difficult to see why Julen Lopetegui was an attractive choice for Wolves. His record of success at high levels of the game is equal to any of his predecessors at the time of their appointment.

The points about a winning mentality is a good one. At peak Nuno, there was some intangible force about Wolves that the best teams seem to have when everything is working well. Think of how many games they recovered from losing positions, or clinched very late on. It was there too for a while under Bruno Lage, but this question reminds me of some puzzling Wolves performances in the spring, when they seemed in prime position to really push for a European place, but were suddenly tentative - the defeat at Newcastle in April, which began the long decline under Lage, was the prime example.

Was this evidence of a lack of a winning mentality, a lack of belief that they are good enough? No doubt Lopetegui will want to bring in new players, but getting those he inherits to believe in themselves will be just as important. His record suggests he has done this effectively before.

Why another manager with no Premier League experience? Why didn't we go for Sean Dyche or Rafael Benitez?

After Lopetegui first passed on the Wolves job in early October, Dyche's name was suggested by a few Wolves fans calling BBC Radio WM - although by rather more West Brom supporters, as they sought a manager at the same time. For better or worse, Dyche may have inherited the mantle of 'firefighter' of choice for fans of struggling clubs, in the traditions of Tony Pulis and Sam Allardyce.

I don't doubt he would have straightened Wolves out, and probably Benitez would have, too. But there is no reason to think Lopetegui will struggle just for not having managed in the Premier League before. We are told he has been interested in managing in England for some time - he very nearly became Wolves boss in the Championship, remember - so we can assume he is familiar with the challenge he is taking on, even if plenty of players and managers testify that you have to experience English football to really get it.

But four of the current top eight in the Premier League have managers who had not worked in England as a manager or player before their appointment, and Antonio Conte didn't do too badly in his first Premier League job at Chelsea.

Managers taking over mid-season have never had this luxury before, and it is bound to help just as much as the training sessions.

Lopetegui's former clubs include Sevilla, Real Madrid, Porto and the Spain national team

This feels like a quality appointment but recovery won't be overnight - so would finishing 17th be acceptable?

I'm sure Wolves and Lopetegui are thinking bigger than that - but, at this stage, I think it would. That may be a negative thing to say with barely one-third of the season played, and at the start of the campaign it would have felt particularly pessimistic to think of merely survival as being some kind of success. But they really are vulnerable: the squad is manifestly under-strength, many players are out of form, and confidence must surely be low.

Saturday's defeat by Brighton - who finished level on points with Wolves last season and have had an unwanted managerial change since then - was sobering. For all that Wolves hung on until near the end, and fought hard, Albion looked by far the more accomplished side. Things may well work out fine for Wolves - Lopetegui could quickly get them firing, and they could realistically recover to finish in mid-table. But from the position right now, any sort of safe finish would be a relief.

Will Lopetegui have the final say on transfers?

When Lopetegui holds his first news conference, this will be one of the most keenly anticipated questions. Wolves, like many other clubs now, have a recruitment structure, in which the technical director Scott Sellars is a key figure. The much-documented relationship between the club and the agency of Jorge Mendes is obviously also important.

Sellars has spoken of a change in approach since the departure of Nuno, with targets being selected, in effect, by committee - the manager describes the player profile he wants and the recruitment staff find a number of viable candidates. "I don't want to sign players that he [Bruno Lage] doesn't want, and I don't ever want to sign players that he wants and I don't want," said Sellars in March. "It's very much a team decision."

It is hard to imagine a coach of Lopetegui's standing not wanting his opinion to carry the most weight - and having been so persistent in appointing him, Wolves will surely be keen to back his judgement.

What do you think is going to happen in January? Are Wolves allowed to spend?

For a while in the summer, it looked as though Wolves were going to keep outlay to a minimum. When they played their season opener, Nathan Collins was the only first-team player added to the squad - until Goncalo Guedes, Matheus Nunes and Sasa Kalajdzic arrived in August.

Fosun, Wolves' parent company, is reportedly selling some of its assets to reduce debt. While this situation does not seem to impinge much on Wolves at the moment, they cannot expect money to be pumped in. Chairman Jeff Shi has, since before the pandemic, indicated that the club's aim is to be self-sufficient, and net spending has been modest by modern Premier League standards.

They are also mindful of Financial Fair Play regulations, having been caught out once before.

However, we should probably ask not whether Wolves can afford to spend, but whether they can afford not to. Wolves - and Fosun - are all about investment, buying assets to grow their value. But given the biggest danger to the value of the overall asset - the club - would be relegation, spending to guard against that is itself an investment. Investment means funding. Which brings us to...

Can Wolves keep Ruben Neves and build a team around him, and can Lopetegui get the best out of Matheus Nunes?

Almost every Wolves fan I hear from thinks Neves is just the sort of player to build a club around. Few expected he would still be here, after what seemed a long goodbye at the end of last season. The anticipated move never happened, though, and after some senior players left, Neves is now the squad's central figure.

There is no doubting the affection he has for the club. Obviously, the preference is to keep him, yet as Wolves' most bankable asset, there is an argument for cashing in now - if a suitable offer arrives. Would his sale potentially pay for three or four high-standard players to bolster against relegation?

It would be a deeply unpopular move in the short term, but Neves can only play one position at a time, and Wolves have holes all over their squad. He cannot be more valuable in future cash terms than he is now - unless he signs a new deal, of course. But if the offer comes, it would be a delicate decision - and a risk.

As for Nunes, I am sure Lopetegui will be keen to work with him, but the exact role he is given will be fascinating. On Saturday, Steve Davis said he sees Nunes as most effective playing further forward in midfield. If Lopetegui creates the right role, Nunes has the ability to make the most of it.

Lopetegui's Sevilla side knocked Wolves out of the Europa League quarter-finals in 2020

Why can't we recall Fabio Silva and Conor Coady when both are loan players? Whose decision was it to strip a very small squad?

Those decisions appear to be the product of the committee system for transfers and the wish to make the most of every asset.

Taken individually, both loans made sense for the player and, perhaps, the club. Silva is bound to be improved by his year in Belgium, and if Coady was less likely to play first-team football at Wolves this season, his reasons for leaving can be understood with the World Cup imminent.

However, allowing players to leave an already thin squad was a huge risk. Players loaned out for the season can only be recalled in January if the clubs agree in advance, and I wouldn't expect to see either of them with Wolves again in 2022-23.

With the World Cup coming up, how can Lopetegui best prepare his team for the rest of the season?

Several players (mostly Portuguese) will be away, but Lopetegui will be familiar with them already. He will have time to work with the rest, but perhaps the most valuable feature of his appointment will be the near six-week break between fixtures that will give him time to get used to his surroundings.

Lopetegui will learn more about the remaining players but he will also have time to make himself at home, and tune in to the way the club operates day to day.

