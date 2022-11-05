Close menu

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea left-back set to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments86

Ben Chilwell pulls up with an injury late on against Dinamo Zagreb
Ben Chilwell has made 13 appearances for Chelsea this season

Chelsea say England left-back Ben Chilwell is expected to miss the World Cup after a scan showed he had a "significant" hamstring injury.

Chilwell, 25, suffered the injury in the Blues' 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

He has been capped 17 times by England and was in their most recent squad in September, although did not play.

England kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar against Iran on 21 November.

In a statement Chelsea said: "Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring.

"Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup.

"Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department."

Chilwell was part of the England squad at Euro 2020, although he did not make an appearance during the tournament.

He suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in November last year and was ruled out until May.

England hit by defensive injuries

Chilwell is the latest defender to be injured as England prepare for the tournament.

Chelsea right-back Reece James is a major doubt with a knee injury, while Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is confident of making the squad despite undergoing groin surgery.

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is set to be out until the end of the year with a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is also a doubt after dislocating a shoulder, although manager Pep Guardiola is "optimistic" he will be fit in time for the tournament.

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 12:06

    What a shame for Chilwell, been ravaged by injuries and just cant seem to catch a break. Will be a miss for sure.

  • Comment posted by BlueHawaiianJ, today at 12:06

    Chelsea had already won the group, it was foolish to risk any first team players for the game v Zagreb, plus Potter could have given some time to some squad players too.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 12:05

    Anyone care? It's a sham of a tournament in Qatar. Squad player gets injured , not really headline news!

    • Reply posted by MilnersCrackPipe, today at 12:06

      MilnersCrackPipe replied:
      yet here you are commenting about it?

  • Comment posted by Isitonlyme, today at 12:04

    Maybe Southgate will get some fresh blood into the team? Don’t hold your breath though

  • Comment posted by Fidelis Andria, today at 12:02

    Never mind, it's a chance for him to go on holiday, take some selfies in glamorous locations, and start angling for a more lucrative contract somewhere else (if any club will take him).

    • Reply posted by Dave B, today at 12:05

      Dave B replied:
      Sympathic your not

  • Comment posted by The Matelot, today at 12:01

    the World Cup is a joke and anyone who supports it in Qatar likewise

  • Comment posted by silversub, today at 12:00

    Tough on Ben , he seems so unlucky with injuries at the worst possible time. Speedy recovery Ben

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 12:00

    Headline news. Barely even a squad player is injured.

    • Reply posted by Some Bloke, today at 12:04

      Some Bloke replied:
      Are you kidding, before he was injured last time he was hands down the best LB in the country

  • Comment posted by Exile, today at 12:00

    Feel sorry for the guy.

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 12:00

    That’s bad fortune , trouble is that it can become difficult to get back to full fitness when you have a succession of injuries. I wish him well.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 12:00

    Jamie Carragher will be spitting feathers, or something else, at another England player being injured.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy Glitter, today at 12:02

      Jimmy Glitter replied:
      no mate - he'll just be spitting

  • Comment posted by jimmy1960, today at 11:59

    Did not get a look in at the euros but still, has a pro footballer these are the tournaments you want to participate in. Southgate will rue the day he did not trial other players in dead rubber matches. There's a long list already of players missing this world cup. Disgrace to have it at this time of year.

    • Reply posted by Moronphobia, today at 12:03

      Moronphobia replied:
      This tournament will be a disaster in every sense . Like so many things in the world of today it’s a fiasco from start to finish and will be remembered for all the wrong reasons and definitely not football

  • Comment posted by Depeche1966, today at 11:59

    Gutted for Chilwell !! That means Southgate will pick Luke " KFC King" Shaw now !!

    • Reply posted by shaneomacf, today at 12:02

      shaneomacf replied:
      The same Luke KFC King that scored in the Euros final for your lot. Give your head a wobble, when in form hes a great player and hes doing well for United so he deserves his chance.

  • Comment posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 11:58

    Solly March. Has played for seasons as a LWB for BHAFC

    • Reply posted by gazza, today at 12:05

      gazza replied:
      will not happen plays for brighton and its the wrong time of the year for him he is a springtime player

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 11:57

    Was he in contention?

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 11:57

    Great player but made of glass.

    • Reply posted by bob b, today at 11:58

      bob b replied:
      Great? Lol

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 11:56

    Shame....Good player. UTV

  • Comment posted by HandE, today at 11:56

    Really? I'm surprised he gets in the squad

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 11:56

    With any luck Sancho, Maguire & Rashford can pick up injuries before the squad gets picked! Don’t rate any of them but Southgate probably does!

    • Reply posted by Roger Perham, today at 12:00

      Roger Perham replied:
      Don't forget Sterling. He has barely turned up for Chelsea

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport